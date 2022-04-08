No. 7 Texas Continue Conference Play Against TCU

The Longhorns welcome the Horned Frogs to Austin for a three game series.

It has been a tale of two weekends for Longhorn baseball so far in Big 12 conference play. A disappointing series loss to open up conference play to Texas Tech was followed up by a thrilling series win over rivals Oklahoma.

Now, the Longhorns welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Austin as they look to pick up where they left off against Oklahoma and continue to win games in conference play.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the series, from how to watch to a breakdown of TCU.

How to watch:

Game 1: Friday at 6:30 p.m. Central (LHN)

Game 2: Saturday at 5 p.m. Central (ESPNU)

Game 3: Sunday at 12 p.m. Central (ESPNU)

A look at TCU's season so far

Much like Texas, it has been an up and down season so far for the Horned Frogs. They enter their series against the Longhorns having lost their last conference series against West Virginia, as they will be looking to bounce back against a Texas team looking to do the same.

TCU by the numbers

Record: 20-9 (6-3 Big 12)

Runs scored: 215

Runs allowed: 139

Team ERA: 4.44

Team Avg.: .272

TCU wins the series if...

They follow the blueprint of teams before them. Texas' weekend starters have been reliable all season whereas the bullpen has been shaky, costing Texas leads late in games. If the Horned Frogs can get to the Longhorn bullpen early in games, they will have a great shot at winning this series.

Texas wins the series if...

The bullpen can maintain leads. There is little doubt left about this Longhorn offense, as they are capable of hitting just about any pitcher, putting up runs in bunches in the process. While the weekend rotation has been dependable all season, the bullpen has blown multiple leads once they've been handed the ball. If the Texas bullpen can right the ship against TCU, the Longhorns will be in a good spot to win this series.

