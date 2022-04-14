No. 7 Texas Looks for Third Straight Conference Series Win Against Kansas State
Texas has looked strong in their last two conference series, winning both and taking four out of six from Oklahoma and TCU. Now, with a Thursday series start against Kansas State to account for Easter Sunday, the Longhorns are presented with a key chance to win yet another conference series and remain in the thick of the Big 12 title hunt.
Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the series, from how to watch to a breakdown of Kansas State.
How to watch:
Thursday at 6 p.m. Central (Big 12 Now)
Friday at 6 p.m. Central (Big 12 Now)
Saturday at 4 p.m. Central (Big 12 Now)
A look at Kansas State's season so far
The Wildcats started their 2022 season in rough fashion, getting out to an 0-5 record out of the gate. Despite a strong bounce back from that 0-5 record, they have not looked good at all in conference play, struggling to the tune of 1-8 against Big 12 teams.
Kansas State by the numbers
Record: 15-16 (1-8 Big 12)
Runs scored: 190
Runs allowed: 193
Team ERA: 5.59
Team Avg.: .289
Kansas State wins the series if...
Their offense can keep pace with the Longhorn lineup. Simply put, the Kansas State pitching staff has not been a strong point for the Wildcats this season and could cause them to struggle against a potent Texas lineup featuring guys like Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly. If the Wildcats want to keep this series competitive, they will have to hope their offense is able to go run for run with one of the best offenses in the Big 12.
Texas wins this series if...
Tristan Stevens and Lucas Gordon produce outings that they are capable of. At this point, Pete Hansen is one of the most consistent starters in the country, working towards locking up Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and a potential Golden Spikes trophy.
However, fellow weekend starters Stevens and Gordon have been inconsistent all season. If Stevens and Gordon pitched to the ability that they have shown they can, and Hansen keeps dominating, the Longhorns have the potential to sweep this series.
