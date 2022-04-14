Skip to main content

No. 7 Texas Looks for Third Straight Conference Series Win Against Kansas State

The Longhorns travel to Manhattan for a three game series against the Wildcats.

Texas has looked strong in their last two conference series, winning both and taking four out of six from Oklahoma and TCU. Now, with a Thursday series start against Kansas State to account for Easter Sunday, the Longhorns are presented with a key chance to win yet another conference series and remain in the thick of the Big 12 title hunt. 

Jack O'Dowd

Jack O'Dowd

Ivan Melendez 7

Ivan Melendez

Stehly 7

Murphy Stehly

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the series, from how to watch to a breakdown of Kansas State. 

How to watch: 

Thursday at 6 p.m. Central (Big 12 Now)

Friday at 6 p.m. Central (Big 12 Now) 

Saturday at 4 p.m. Central (Big 12 Now)

A look at Kansas State's season so far

The Wildcats started their 2022 season in rough fashion, getting out to an 0-5 record out of the gate. Despite a strong bounce back from that 0-5 record, they have not looked good at all in conference play, struggling to the tune of 1-8 against Big 12 teams. 

Kansas State by the numbers

Record: 15-16 (1-8 Big 12)

Runs scored: 190

Runs allowed: 193

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hudson Card
Play
News

Hudson Card Taking Positive Steps As Longhorns QB1

Hudson Card might be the underdog, but he's not out of the race for QB1 at Texas yet

By Cole Thompson13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Arch Manning
Play
Recruiting

NFL Star Makes Crazy Offer For Arch Manning To Attend His Alma Mater

A former Super Bowl Champ is now trying to pitch Arch Manning to his former school

By Matt Galatzan13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Vic Schaefer
Play
News

Longhorns Lose Freshman Forward to Transfer Portal

Latasha Lattimore joined Texas right before the 2021-22 season and came off the bench to support the Longhorns’ run to the Elite Eight

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Team ERA: 5.59

Team Avg.: .289

Kansas State wins the series if...

Their offense can keep pace with the Longhorn lineup. Simply put, the Kansas State pitching staff has not been a strong point for the Wildcats this season and could cause them to struggle against a potent Texas lineup featuring guys like Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly. If the Wildcats want to keep this series competitive, they will have to hope their offense is able to go run for run with one of the best offenses in the Big 12. 

Texas wins this series if...

Tristan Stevens and Lucas Gordon produce outings that they are capable of. At this point, Pete Hansen is one of the most consistent starters in the country, working towards locking up Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and a potential Golden Spikes trophy. 

However, fellow weekend starters Stevens and Gordon have been inconsistent all season. If Stevens and Gordon pitched to the ability that they have shown they can, and Hansen keeps dominating, the Longhorns have the potential to sweep this series. 

Melendez 6

Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly

Stevens 5

Tristan Stevens 

Lucas Gordon 3

Lucas Gordon

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Hudson Card
News

Hudson Card Taking Positive Steps As Longhorns QB1

Hudson Card might be the underdog, but he's not out of the race for QB1 at Texas yet

By Cole Thompson13 hours ago
Arch Manning
Recruiting

NFL Star Makes Crazy Offer For Arch Manning To Attend His Alma Mater

A former Super Bowl Champ is now trying to pitch Arch Manning to his former school

By Matt Galatzan13 hours ago
Vic Schaefer
News

Longhorns Lose Freshman Forward to Transfer Portal

Latasha Lattimore joined Texas right before the 2021-22 season and came off the bench to support the Longhorns’ run to the Elite Eight

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
beardd
Men's Basketball

First Two Non-Conference Matchups Revealed for Texas Hoops

Longhorns enter their first offseason under Chris Beard

By Zach Dimmitt16 hours ago
USATSI_18079895
Baseball

Former Longhorn P Bryce Elder Impresses in Major League Debut

Elder picked up his first career win for the Braves on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee18 hours ago
Bijan Sark
Football

Sark: Texas Running Backs At Level ‘That I Haven’t Seen’

Texas' running backs and position coach Tashard Choice are wowing Steve Sarkisian in spring ball

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
Harris Sewell
Recruiting

Texas in Top Five for in-State OL Harris Sewell

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff19 hours ago
omenihu
Football

‘In Sark We Trust’, Says Ex-Longhorn DE Charles Omenihu After Ojomo Comments

"If you’re going to talk about your teammates, make sure you do it in the team locker room face to face, not to the media," Omenihu said on Twitter Tuesday.

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago