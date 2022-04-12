Skip to main content

RePete: Pete Hansen Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the Second Straight Week

Hansen received the award following a dazzling performance against TCU.

What's better than one Big 12 Pitcher of the Week award? Two Big 12 Pitcher of the Week awards, which is exactly what Texas pitcher Pete Hansen now has following his performance against TCU. 

In his last start against Oklahoma, Hansen went eight innings while allowing one run on two hits, racking up 12 strikeouts in the process. Not only did Hansen match his performance from Oklahoma against TCU, but he also exceeded it in a dominant fashion. 

On Friday against TCU, Hansen took the mound hoping to save the Texas bullpen as much as possible for later in the weekend as needed, and save the bullpen he did. Against TCU, Hansen would toss a complete game, two-hit shutout, the first complete of his career, racking up another 12 strikeouts as well. 

Hansen 5

Pete Hansen

Hansen 7

Pete Hansen

Hansen 6

Pete Hansen

All Hansen has done in his last two starts is show exactly why he was named the Friday starter and why he is a midseason nominee to receive the illustrious Golden Spikes award. 

USATSI_16425955
Play
Baseball

Former Texas P Ty Madden Impresses in Dominant Professional Debut

Madden made his first career start at the professional level on Sunday.

By Connor Zimmerlee12 hours ago
12 hours ago
lofton texas
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas Hoops Targeting Coveted Lousiana Tech Transfer

Texas aiming to strike big in the portal for second straight offseason

By Zach Dimmitt14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Play
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Saturday Scrimmage Recap + Quinn Ewers Shines

In today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, we discuss the takeaways from the first full scrimmage of the spring, including the highlight reel performance Quinn Ewers put together on Saturday

By Jonathan Davis16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Following his start against TCU, Hansen has improved his record on the season to 6-0 with a 2.08 ERA, to go with 64 strikeouts, both of which are third in the Big 12. Hansen, now having thrown the only complete-game shutout in the Big 12 this season, is on track to not only win more Big 12 Pitcher of the Week awards but possibly be named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. 

Hansen 4

Pete Hansen

HANSEN 1

Pete Hansen

Pete Hansen 2

Pete Hansen

