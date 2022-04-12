RePete: Pete Hansen Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the Second Straight Week

What's better than one Big 12 Pitcher of the Week award? Two Big 12 Pitcher of the Week awards, which is exactly what Texas pitcher Pete Hansen now has following his performance against TCU.

In his last start against Oklahoma, Hansen went eight innings while allowing one run on two hits, racking up 12 strikeouts in the process. Not only did Hansen match his performance from Oklahoma against TCU, but he also exceeded it in a dominant fashion.

On Friday against TCU, Hansen took the mound hoping to save the Texas bullpen as much as possible for later in the weekend as needed, and save the bullpen he did. Against TCU, Hansen would toss a complete game, two-hit shutout, the first complete of his career, racking up another 12 strikeouts as well.

All Hansen has done in his last two starts is show exactly why he was named the Friday starter and why he is a midseason nominee to receive the illustrious Golden Spikes award.

Following his start against TCU, Hansen has improved his record on the season to 6-0 with a 2.08 ERA, to go with 64 strikeouts, both of which are third in the Big 12. Hansen, now having thrown the only complete-game shutout in the Big 12 this season, is on track to not only win more Big 12 Pitcher of the Week awards but possibly be named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

