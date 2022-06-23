Longhorn Pitcher Aaron Nixon Places Name in Transfer Portal

Nixon intends to transfer following an up and down season in 2022.

The Texas Longhorns found themselves in the College World Series for an NCAA-best 38th time this season. However, as was the case throughout the season, inconsistent pitching would come back to bite Texas when it mattered most.

Despite the early-season loss of Tanner Witt to Tommy John surgery, the Longhorns at the time at least had faith in the back end of the bullpen and closer Aaron Nixon. Faith in Nixon was rightfully deserved, especially after his freshman season.

Nixon was a Freshman All-American for the Longhorns in 2021, showing that he could be the next great Longhorn closer. He would finish the season with a dazzling 2.12 ERA out of the bullpen, converting nine saves and compiling a 4-3 record in 34 innings of work.

Perhaps what excited the Longhorns most was Nixon's strikeout ability, as his fastball and offspeed pitch combination were a lethal duo. However, baseball being the fickle sport that it was, things would not go well for Nixon in 2022.

Entering the season as the Texas closer, Nixon was set to build on what he had done last year. That would not happen, as Nixon would struggle with command all season long, walking 25 against 38 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings of work with a 5.04 ERA.

Following a rather disappointing season, at least compared to his 2021 standards, Nixon placed his name in the transfer portal, per Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.

Nixon showed in his freshman year the ability to be electric, shutdown closer with filthy stuff.

He will hope that wherever he eventually transfers to, he can rediscover his 2021 form and be lights out again.

