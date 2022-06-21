Skip to main content

Longhorns Part Ways With Pitching Coach Sean Allen

It was announced Texas would be parting ways with Allen on Monday evening.

There are not many teams in college baseball that would consider finishing as one of the final eight teams in Omaha as not good enough. However, the expectations for the Texas Longhorns are a bit different. When you've made 38 College World Series appearances, it comes with the territory. 

So when the Longhorns lost to Texas A&M on Sunday, thus ending their season as the first team eliminated from Omaha, changes felt inevitable. The roster heading into 2023 would see notable changes and there were obvious questions about what Texas baseball would look like going into next season. 

However, in somewhat shocking news, the first change that was announced was that Texas would be parting ways with pitching coach Sean Allen, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball. 

On the surface, this may appear to be a head-scratching move to those who did not follow Texas baseball this season. While Allen's staff had an ERA of 4.22, which did lead the Big 12 and place them 26th nationally, pitching woes haunted Texas throughout the season and showed in Omaha. 

While they had a historic offense capable of putting up runs in bunches, relying on your offense to give you football numbers on the scoreboard only goes so far. 

When the Longhorns lost Sunday starter, Tanner Witt, for the season, things completely unraveled and never truly recovered. Lucas Gordon's development and Pete Hansen being an ace often saved Texas in games, but a shaky bullpen that never truly developed over the course of the season would cost Texas in the end.

Now, the Longhorns will look to find a replacement for Sean Allen, one that can come in and work with what he has. The Longhorns have a bevy of talented arms to develop, from Lucas Gordon to Travis Sthele. The question now becomes how much the new pitching coach can get out of those guys, and if the pitching staff can once again become a strength for the Longhorns in 2023. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

