Texas Faces Air Force in Regional Final

The Longhorns are off to a Super Regional with a win Sunday night over the Falcons.

For the fourth time this season, the Texas Longhorns will take on the Air Force Falcons, this time in the regional final. The Longhorns are one win away from advancing to a Super Regional while the Falcons look to stave off elimination for one more day.

Here's what you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Falcons.



How to watch:

Sunday at 7 p.m. Central (LHN)

A look at Air Force's regional so far

The Austin Regional did not start out well for the Falcons, as they would lose their opener to Texas 11-3 to be sent to the elimination bracket. From there, they have won two straight elimination games over Dallas Baptist and Louisiana Tech to stave off elimination and face Texas for the fourth time this season.

Air Force by the numbers

Record: 32-28

Runs scored: 497

Runs allowed: 425

Team ERA: 6.45

Team Avg.: .312

Air Force wins this game if...

Their offense can take advantage of what will likely be a bullpen game for Texas. After throwing Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon on Friday and Saturday, Texas will likely look to its bullpen to get it past Air Force and into a Super Regional. If the Falcons can rough up the Texas bullpen early, this regional could very well be decided on Monday rather than Sunday.

Texas wins this game if...

Much like Air Force, they can take advantage of what could be a shaky pitching day for the Falcons. The Falcons are playing their fourth game of this regional, and their second in one day, so their pitching staff could very well be running on fumes at this point. If they are it will present the Longhorn the chance to put up runs in bunches and send Texas off to a Super Regional.

