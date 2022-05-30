Texas Earns No. 9 Overall Seed, Austin Regional Teams Revealed

A look at who will be joining Texas in the Austin regional.

While the the Texas Longhorns may not have ended the conference tournament how they would have liked, getting blown out by rivals Oklahoma, they still did enough at the end of the season to secure a regional host in the NCAA Tournament.

After finding out they were a regional host on Sunday evening, the NCAA selection show on Monday morning revealed the Longhorns' overall seed as well as the three other teams in their regional and which regional they would match up with in the supers.

The Longhorns come in as the No. 9 seed overall in the NCAA Tournament, and will open their regional against the No. 4 seed in the Austin regional, Air Force. Also joining Texas and Air Force will be No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech and No. 3 seed Dallas Baptist.

Longhorn fans know just how well Air Force can swing the bats, as a midweek series against them earlier this season saw Air Force put up 24 runs in two games, one of which Texas needed a walk-off two-run home run from Trey Faltine to win.

The winner of the Austin Regional will pair up with the winner of the Greenville Regional, hosted by the No. 8 overall seed East Carolina. Also in the Greenville regional is the No. 2 seed Virginia, No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina and No. 4 seed Coppin St.

Regional play will kick off Friday June 3, with Texas opening their regional against the aforementioned Air Force Falcons. The Road to Omaha once again runs through Austin, at least for regional play, and the Longhorns will be ready to roll on Friday.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

