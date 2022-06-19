Skip to main content

Longhorns Eliminated From CWS With 10-2 Loss to Texas A&M

A complete recap of Texas' game against Texas A&M.

Well, all good things must come to an end eventually, that is just how life goes. For the Texas Longhorns, their season would come to an end on Sunday at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, falling 10-2. It was a disappointing showing in Omaha, as the Longhorns would go 0-2 and become the first team eliminated from the College World Series. 

No. 9 Texas 2 No. 5 Texas A&M 10

Things started off on the right foot in this one for the Longhorns, as they put pressure on the Aggies early. Doug Hodo and Eric Kennedy would start the game for the Longhorns by both getting aboard safely. Austin Todd would come through with the clutch two out single, giving Texas an early 1-0 lead. Lucas Gordon started on the mound for the Longhorns, and would only need 10 pitches to get out of the first, retiring the Aggies in order. 

The momentum would completely shift in favor of the Aggies in the second however, as the Longhorns would take a 2-0 lead on an RBI double off the bat of Hodo. Following his solid first inning, Gordon would see things completely fall apart in the bottom of the second. He would allow four runs in the inning, capped off a two-run single by Trevor Warner that made it 4-2 Texas A&M and chased Gordon after only 1 2/3 innings of work. 

From there, it would be all Aggies as Texas A&M's Micah Dallas completely stifled the Longhorn offense over his five innings of two-run baseball, with only one being earned. The Aggies would plate six more runs in a 10-2 blowout that never felt competitive past the top of the second. Texas saw its bats go cold at the worst possible time, as an 0-2 record in Omaha while being eliminated by a rival will sting until next season starts.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Maalik Murphy Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

How Does Texas' QB Room Stack Up to Rest of Nation?

The Longhorns have their quarterbacks for the present along with a potential dual-threat answer for the future

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
b9d3289d-e140-420e-ad48-60c4f2f65592-DSC08383
Play
Recruiting

Tight End Will Randle Commits to Longhorns

Talented New Orleans area tight end Will Randle has committed to Texas

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_18456706
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Offense A No Show, Longhorns Lose 10-2 to End Their Season

The Longhorns take on the Aggies in a CWS elimination game on Sunday.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
6 hours ago

What's next for Texas?

Speaking of next season, 2023 will raise a lot of questions for the Longhorns. They are likely to lose almost all of their lineup to the draft or graduation, with Dylan Campbell the likely lone starter returning. As well, Texas will hope to see development from a bevy of arms over the offseason ahead of 2023, as the Longhorns will look to make it back to Omaha for their 39th time. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Maalik Murphy Quinn Ewers
Football

How Does Texas' QB Room Stack Up to Rest of Nation?

The Longhorns have their quarterbacks for the present along with a potential dual-threat answer for the future

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
b9d3289d-e140-420e-ad48-60c4f2f65592-DSC08383
Recruiting

Tight End Will Randle Commits to Longhorns

Talented New Orleans area tight end Will Randle has committed to Texas

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
USATSI_18456706
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Offense A No Show, Longhorns Lose 10-2 to End Their Season

The Longhorns take on the Aggies in a CWS elimination game on Sunday.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
FVjLzEOXwAEA60c
Recruiting

LOOK: Texas Recruit Terrance Green Takes in 40 Acres Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff6 hours ago
USATSI_18554342
Baseball

Longhorns and Aggies to Face Off in CWS Elimination Game

The Longhorns take on the Aggies with their season on the line on Sunday.

By Connor Zimmerlee8 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler
News

Scottie Scheffler Remains in Contention at U.S. Open

The Texas product had his chances to take the lead on Saturday, but a uneven back nine put him two shots back

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
USATSI_18434178
Baseball

Pete Hansen Struggles as Texas Drops College World Series Opener 7-3

A complete recap of Texas' game against Notre Dame.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 17, 2022
USATSI_18474982
Baseball

GAME LOG: Pitching Woes and Ice Cold Bats See Texas Fall to Notre Dame 7-3

The Longhorns start their Omaha journey off against the Fighting Irish on Friday.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 17, 2022