Longhorns Eliminated From CWS With 10-2 Loss to Texas A&M

Well, all good things must come to an end eventually, that is just how life goes. For the Texas Longhorns, their season would come to an end on Sunday at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, falling 10-2. It was a disappointing showing in Omaha, as the Longhorns would go 0-2 and become the first team eliminated from the College World Series.

No. 9 Texas 2 No. 5 Texas A&M 10

Things started off on the right foot in this one for the Longhorns, as they put pressure on the Aggies early. Doug Hodo and Eric Kennedy would start the game for the Longhorns by both getting aboard safely. Austin Todd would come through with the clutch two out single, giving Texas an early 1-0 lead. Lucas Gordon started on the mound for the Longhorns, and would only need 10 pitches to get out of the first, retiring the Aggies in order.

The momentum would completely shift in favor of the Aggies in the second however, as the Longhorns would take a 2-0 lead on an RBI double off the bat of Hodo. Following his solid first inning, Gordon would see things completely fall apart in the bottom of the second. He would allow four runs in the inning, capped off a two-run single by Trevor Warner that made it 4-2 Texas A&M and chased Gordon after only 1 2/3 innings of work.

From there, it would be all Aggies as Texas A&M's Micah Dallas completely stifled the Longhorn offense over his five innings of two-run baseball, with only one being earned. The Aggies would plate six more runs in a 10-2 blowout that never felt competitive past the top of the second. Texas saw its bats go cold at the worst possible time, as an 0-2 record in Omaha while being eliminated by a rival will sting until next season starts.

What's next for Texas?

Speaking of next season, 2023 will raise a lot of questions for the Longhorns. They are likely to lose almost all of their lineup to the draft or graduation, with Dylan Campbell the likely lone starter returning. As well, Texas will hope to see development from a bevy of arms over the offseason ahead of 2023, as the Longhorns will look to make it back to Omaha for their 39th time.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

