LIVE UPDATES: Air Force Plates Another, Longhorns Tied 2-2 Going Into the Bottom of the Third
The NCAA Tournament is finally here, as the Texas Longhorns are set to open the Austin Regional against the Air Force Falcons. The Longhorns are familiar with the Falcons after splitting a midweek series earlier in the season, and will look to get the win on Friday to take one step closer to Omaha.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
2B Stehly
DH Todd
3B Messinger
C Ardoin
RF Campbell
SS Faltine
P Hansen
Top First
Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching
Kulasingam: Groundout to third
Covin: Groundout to pitcher
Garcia: Strikeout looking
Bottom First
Paul Skenes (Air Force) pitching
Hodo: HBP
Kennedy: Sac E2, Hodo to second
Melendez: Fielder's choice, E4 Hodo scores Texas leads 1-0
Stehly: Pop out to pitcher
Todd: Sac fly, Kennedy scores Texas leads 2-0
Messinger: Single
Ardoin: Strikeout swinging
Top Second
Greiving: Groundout to short
Altorfer: Strikeout swinging
Thomason: Single
Tamiya: RBI double Texas leads 2-1
Joe: Groundout to second
Bottom Second
Campbell: Fly out to left
Faltine: Single
Hodo: Single
Kennedy: Pop out to second
Melendez: Line out to second
Top Third
Zimmerman: Groundout to first
Kulasingam: Fly out to right
Covin: Walked
Garcia: RBI double, third on the throw Tied 2-2
Greiving: Pop out to first
