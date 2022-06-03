LIVE UPDATES: Air Force Plates Another, Longhorns Tied 2-2 Going Into the Bottom of the Third

The Longhorns are set to take on the Falcons on Friday afternoon.

The NCAA Tournament is finally here, as the Texas Longhorns are set to open the Austin Regional against the Air Force Falcons. The Longhorns are familiar with the Falcons after splitting a midweek series earlier in the season, and will look to get the win on Friday to take one step closer to Omaha.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

2B Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

RF Campbell

SS Faltine

P Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Kulasingam: Groundout to third

Covin: Groundout to pitcher

Garcia: Strikeout looking

Bottom First

Paul Skenes (Air Force) pitching

Hodo: HBP

Kennedy: Sac E2, Hodo to second

Melendez: Fielder's choice, E4 Hodo scores Texas leads 1-0

Stehly: Pop out to pitcher

Todd: Sac fly, Kennedy scores Texas leads 2-0

Messinger: Single

Ardoin: Strikeout swinging

Top Second

Greiving: Groundout to short

Altorfer: Strikeout swinging

Thomason: Single

Tamiya: RBI double Texas leads 2-1

Joe: Groundout to second

Bottom Second

Campbell: Fly out to left

Faltine: Single

Hodo: Single

Kennedy: Pop out to second

Melendez: Line out to second

Top Third

Zimmerman: Groundout to first

Kulasingam: Fly out to right

Covin: Walked

Garcia: RBI double, third on the throw Tied 2-2

Greiving: Pop out to first

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.