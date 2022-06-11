LIVE UPDATES: Texas Looks to Keep Season Alive Against East Carolina

The Longhorns take on the Pirates looking to extend their season at least one more game.

The Texas Longhorns knew that going into the Greenville Super Regional would be a hostile environment, and it showed in full force on Friday. The Longhorns pitching struggled mightily, as even usually reliable ace Pete Hansen only lasted four innings in what would be a 13-7 loss for Texas. Now, Texas needs to win on Saturday to force a game three on Sunday if they want to keep their Omaha dreams alive.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

2B Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

RF Campbell

SS Faltine

P Gordon

