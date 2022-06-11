LIVE UPDATES: Texas Looks to Keep Season Alive Against East Carolina
The Texas Longhorns knew that going into the Greenville Super Regional would be a hostile environment, and it showed in full force on Friday. The Longhorns pitching struggled mightily, as even usually reliable ace Pete Hansen only lasted four innings in what would be a 13-7 loss for Texas. Now, Texas needs to win on Saturday to force a game three on Sunday if they want to keep their Omaha dreams alive.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
2B Stehly
DH Todd
3B Messinger
RF Campbell
SS Faltine
P Gordon
