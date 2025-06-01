Longhorns Lead Wildcats 6-3 After Second Inning: Live Updates
The true measure of a team comes in how they respond after being punched in the mouth. They can either roll over and accept it, or they can get up, dust themselves off and fight their way out of the corner.
For the Texas Longhorns (43-13), this is the exact situation they find themselves entering Sunday afternoon as they prepare to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats (32-25). It is a game the Longhorns can in no way attempt to breeze through or take lightly, as a loss ends their season.
Of course, they wouldn't be in this situation if they had just taken care of business on Saturday night against the UTSA Roadrunners. And at one point they appeared like they were going to quite comfortably, as they held a 6-1 lead in the middle innings. Then the collapse came.
From that point they were outscored 8-1, allowing the Roadrunners to storm back and pull out the 9-7 upset win and send Texas to the loser's bracket. Now, the Longhorns need to rattle off three wins in a row if they want to keep their season alive.
Follow along for live at-bat by at-by updates, as the Longhorns take on the Wildcats looking to stave off elimination at 2 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
RF - Max Belyeu
1B - Kimble Schuessler
LF - Adrian Rodriguez
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Jonah Williams
3B - Casey Borba
CF - Will Gasparino
P - Ruger Riojas
Top First:
Tanner Duke (Kansas State) pitching
Mendoza: Double
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Belyeu: Two-run home run, Longhorns lead 2-0
Schuessler: Single
Rodriguez: Single
Flores: Hit by pitch
James Guyette (Kansas State) pitching
Williams: Strikeout looking
Borba: Grand slam, Longhorns lead 6-0
Gasparino: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching
Inoue: Groundout to short
Kennedy: Walk
O'Connor: Single, Kennedy to third
Dardar: Three-run home run, Longhorns lead 6-3
Martin: Strikeout swinging
Evasco: Groundout to second
Top Second:
Mendoza: Groundout to short
Galvan: Fly out to right
Belyeu: Groundout to first
Bottom Second:
English: Pop out to third
Flores: Groundout to second
Madliak: Groundout to third