Longhorns Lead Wildcats 6-3 After Second Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns square off against the Wildcats in an Austin Regional elimination game.

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The true measure of a team comes in how they respond after being punched in the mouth. They can either roll over and accept it, or they can get up, dust themselves off and fight their way out of the corner.

For the Texas Longhorns (43-13), this is the exact situation they find themselves entering Sunday afternoon as they prepare to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats (32-25). It is a game the Longhorns can in no way attempt to breeze through or take lightly, as a loss ends their season.

Of course, they wouldn't be in this situation if they had just taken care of business on Saturday night against the UTSA Roadrunners. And at one point they appeared like they were going to quite comfortably, as they held a 6-1 lead in the middle innings. Then the collapse came.

Ruger Rioja
Texas Longhorns pitcher Ruger Riojas (13) steps up to pitch during the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From that point they were outscored 8-1, allowing the Roadrunners to storm back and pull out the 9-7 upset win and send Texas to the loser's bracket. Now, the Longhorns need to rattle off three wins in a row if they want to keep their season alive.

Follow along for live at-bat by at-by updates, as the Longhorns take on the Wildcats looking to stave off elimination at 2 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

RF - Max Belyeu

1B - Kimble Schuessler

LF - Adrian Rodriguez

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Jonah Williams

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Will Gasparino

P - Ruger Riojas

Top First:

Tanner Duke (Kansas State) pitching

Mendoza: Double

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Belyeu: Two-run home run, Longhorns lead 2-0

Schuessler: Single

Rodriguez: Single

Flores: Hit by pitch

James Guyette (Kansas State) pitching

Williams: Strikeout looking

Borba: Grand slam, Longhorns lead 6-0

Gasparino: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching

Inoue: Groundout to short

Kennedy: Walk

O'Connor: Single, Kennedy to third

Dardar: Three-run home run, Longhorns lead 6-3

Martin: Strikeout swinging

Evasco: Groundout to second

Top Second:

Mendoza: Groundout to short

Galvan: Fly out to right

Belyeu: Groundout to first

Bottom Second:

English: Pop out to third

Flores: Groundout to second

Madliak: Groundout to third

