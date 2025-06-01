Coach Jim Schlossnagle Responds to Regional Loss to UTSA
Texas baseball suffered its first loss of the Austin regional, dropping yesterday's game against UTSA 9-7. Ranked the No. 2 national seed and now hosting its first regional since 2022, the Longhorns will now play Kansas State today to keep its College World Series hopes alive.
"Congrats to UTSA. They’re a really good team. It was a super-competitive game...We had the one big inning with the two-out hits and felt like we had control of the game," Schlossnagle said. "And then, I think we gave up three free bases to lead off that one inning...and from that point forward, give credit to UTSA."
Texas jumped out to an early 6-1 lead against the Roadrunners in the third inning and seemingly took control of the game. UTSA later answered in the fifth, scoring four runs and turning a five-run lead for the Longhorns into a one-run game.
"Defensively, we misplayed some balls. I feel really good about the base running," Schlossnagle said. "Sometimes, things happen in baseball games...If we were on a little harder surface, they may have had more hits too, but we definitely would have had more hits."
UTSA would take the lead an inning later when the Roadrunners scored three more runs in the sixth, putting the team ahead 9-6. The only glimpse of Texas scoring seen after the Longhorns' five-run third inning was a solo home run by junior Rylan Galvan in the seventh.
"In games like that, you’re going to face adversity. It’s all about how you respond," Galvan said.
Saturday's game was the second time this season the Longhorns faced UTSA at home and it is the team's second loss to the Roadrunners this season. Texas first faced them in March in a game that went to 12 innings and saw UTSA leave UFCU Disch-Falk field with a 9-7 victory.
Texas now faces elimination as they take on Kansas State later today at 3 p.m. ET. If the Longhorns defeat the Wildcats they will have to play a second game at 7 p.m. ET and once again face UTSA.