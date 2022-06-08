Skip to main content

Golden Hour: Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Named Finalist for Golden Spikes

Melendez was one of three finalists announced for the Golden Spikes on Wednesday.

If there was ever any doubt that Texas Longhorns slugger Ivan Melendez would be named a finalist for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award following what was a historic season, those doubts were laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Golden Spikes Award, given out by USA Baseball, is the most prestigious award in college baseball, one that no Longhorn baseball player has ever won in its long history. 

However, with the announcement that he would be one of three finalists Melendez stands perhaps the best chance in Longhorn history to finally claim the award for one of the sports blue bloods. 

Melendez joins Oregon State's Cooper Hjerpe and Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada as a finalist, as all three had dominant seasons. However, at the end of the day only one can take home the Golden Spikes. 

Looking at the numbers, it would be hard to pick any player other than Melendez following what might be one of the best seasons in the history of college baseball. 

Not only does Melendez have an NCAA best 30 home runs and counting on the season, the first time a player has launched 30 home runs since Kris Bryant, but he leads the country and conference in several offensive categories. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ulm
Play
Football

Louisiana-Monroe Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 1

Texas needs to keep tabs on ULM's defense in order to avoid a massive season-opening upset

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_18416209
Play
News

How To Watch Longhorns vs Sooners in Game 1 of Women’s College World Series Finals

Texas Women’s Softball attempts to accomplish more history ahead of finals against bitter rival Oklahoma

By Adam Glick3 hours ago
3 hours ago
rawImage
Play
News

Longhorn Legends Dan Neil and Derrick Johnson Named Finalists For College Football Hall of Fame

A pair of Longhorns legends are up for a major honor

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
3 hours ago

He would take home the triple crown in the Big 12, hitting .409 with 30 home runs while driving in 90 runs, while not quite taking home the NCAA triple crown. Despite that though he is top-10 in a litany of other offensive categories, displaying true light tower power while not letting it affect his ability to hit for average. 

The winner of the Golden Spikes Award will be announced on June 24, when Melendez aims to be the first Longhorn to ever win the award. His numbers speak for themselves, as Melendez should undoubtedly be your 2022 Golden Spikes winner. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

ulm
Football

Louisiana-Monroe Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 1

Texas needs to keep tabs on ULM's defense in order to avoid a massive season-opening upset

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
USATSI_18416209
News

How To Watch Longhorns vs Sooners in Game 1 of Women’s College World Series Finals

Texas Women’s Softball attempts to accomplish more history ahead of finals against bitter rival Oklahoma

By Adam Glick3 hours ago
rawImage
News

Longhorn Legends Dan Neil and Derrick Johnson Named Finalists For College Football Hall of Fame

A pair of Longhorns legends are up for a major honor

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
Micah Hudson
Recruiting

National WR Recruit Hudson Set for First Texas Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff5 hours ago
Ivan Melendez 4
Baseball

Longhorns Ivan Melendez Joins Exclusive 30 Home Run Club

Ivan Melendez became the first College Baseball player to reach the 30 home run mark since 2013.

By Adam Glick21 hours ago
rogers
Football

Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 1

The Longhorns can't fall asleep against a Warhawks offense that has nothing to lose this season

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
Melendez Regional
Baseball

Texas' Super Regional Dates, Times Revealed

NCAA Baseball released the Super Regional schedule on Tuesday morning.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 7, 2022
Dillon Mitchell
Men's Basketball

NCAA Freshmen Rankings: Where's Longhorns Dillon Mitchell?

Mitchell is fixing to be one of the most exciting freshmen for the Longhorns in recent memory

By Zach DimmittJun 7, 2022