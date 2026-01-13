Texas Included in Top 5 of D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Texas baseball had a lackluster finish to an overall impressive season last year, hosting a Regional in the Men's College World Series, but failing to advance to the Super Regional. Now entering its second season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle, expectations are high for Texas heading into the 2026 season.

Those expectations were recently reflected after the Longhorns were selected as the No. 3 team in D1Baseball's preseason top 25 rankings.

Texas Baseball Searches for an Improved Ending Compared to Last Season

May 22, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas infielder Adrian Rodriguez (24) slides safely in with a double as Tennessee shortstop Gavin Kilen (6) takes the throw from the outfield in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas finished 2025 with a 44-14 record, boasting the title of the SEC's regular season champions, going 22-8 in conference. The team reached as high as the No. 1 team in the nation in D1Baseball's regular season rankings, holding that position for multiple weeks.

It was the final three series of the season, when the Longhorns went 3-6 in SEC play, that the team started to see itself unravel. In those three series, Texas was swept by Arkansas, lost two of their three games to Florida, but won their final series against Oklahoma.

The Longhorns then found themselves in Austin hosting a regional for the 38th time in the team's history. Playing with Texas was Houston Christian, UTSA and Kansas State. The Longhorns defeated both Houston Christian and Kansas State but lost to UTSA twice.

With the team's playoff run coming to a quick and unexpected end, the team looked to the offseason to rebuild and push toward a more successful run this spring. Some of Texas's biggest additions included 2025 Buster Posey Award finalist for the best catcher in the nation, Carson Tinney, and Haiden Leffew, the No. 4-ranked pitcher in the portal, according to Texas Athletics.

Ultimately, Texas ended up with D1Baseball's third-ranked transfer class in the nation and a roster capable of making an impressive postseason push.

In addition to an impressive transfer class, the Longhorns retained some of their biggest difference makers from last season. These players include 2025 Freshman of the Year and first team All-American pitcher Dylan Volantis, and Perfect Game's 2027 No. 4 overall collegiate draft prospect, infielder Adrian Rodriguez.

A team flooded with talent, the sky is the limit for the Longhorns who search for yet another successful season in the SEC, as well as a better run in the postseason. Texas baseball opens on February 13, when the team hosts UC Davis at home to start the season.