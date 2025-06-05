Texas Longhorns Baseball Starting Outfielder Enters Transfer Portal
Texas Baseball's season came to an unexpected end on Sunday after being swept by the UTSA Roadrunners in the NCAA baseball tournament Austin Regional. Four days later, Texas outfielder Tommy Farmer IV entered the transfer portal according to On3.
Coming out of high school, Farmer was ranked 106th in the nation for outfielders and 500th overall according to Perfect Game. Farmer then spent two seasons with the Longhorns, one under former Head Coach David Pierce, and more recently, this past season under new Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle.
Under Pierce, Farmer's role as a freshman was small, starting only three games with 20 at-bats. Under Schlossnagle, Farmer was a much larger contributor and was regularly included in the starting lineup. This season Farmer started 48 games and finished with a .249 batting average, .710 OPS, 25 RBI, and one home run.
Despite a starting role for a majority of the season, Farmer saw his play time decrease during the Austin Regional, with now former teammates Jonah Williams and Adrian Rodriguez getting looks in left field, a position formerly occupied by Farmer. Throughout the Austin Regional, Farmer only had four at-bats, a significant drop compared to the rest of the season.
The portal for College baseball opened on June 2nd and will not close until July 1st. Farmer is the first Longhorn regularly included in the starting lineup to enter the portal this offseason. Another prominent name to enter the portal for the Longhorns is pitcher Ace Whitehead who posted a 4.16 ERA last season but had to sit out in 2025 due to needing surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome according to On3.
Fans have already gotten a good look at possible replacements for Farmer with freshman Rodriguez and Williams getting a look in left field throughout the Austin Regional. Rodriguez finished the regional with three hits in 12 at-bats and a pair of RBI's and Williams recorded 6 hits in 16 at-bats and 3 RBI's.
Though Rodriguez already has a starting role with Texas, young players like him and Williams are expected to make an even bigger impact in the future.