3 Transfer Portal Players Texas Longhorns Should Target This Offseason
The Texas Longhorns wrapped up a roller coaster regular season with a massive 27-17 rivalry win over the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday in Austin.
But despite three Top-10 wins, Texas finishes the regular season with a 9-3 record and is on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff.
With the CFP likely a bit too out of range for Texas, here are three players the Longhorns should prioritize this offseason if they end up submitting their name into the transfer portal:
Nathan Voorhis, DE, Ball State
The Longhorns will be losing Ethan Burke due to eligibility reasons this offseason and could elect to add experience to the defensive line as a result.
What better way to address Burke's departure than by adding one of the top pass rushers from the 2025 season? That's exactly what Nathan Voorhis was at Ball State during the regular season, he posted 12 sacks, good for second-most in FBS behind Texas Tech's David Bailey (12.5).
After receiving limited playing time in two years at UConn, Voorhis broke out with Ball State this past season and potentially earned himself some notable looks from Power 4 programs in the process.
Voorhis arrived at Ball State with two years of eligibility left and could play his final year of college football in the SEC if there's mutual interest.
Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
Quintrevion Wisner has shown he has the ability to raise his level of play in Texas' biggest games but the Longhorns could form a true 1-2 punch by adding Florida running back Jadan Baugh, which would give the team one of the top backfields in college football. A coaching change in Gainesville could motivate Baugh to hit the portal, something Texas should be all over.
The Longhorns saw firsthand what Baugh can do, as he gashed their defense in Florida's 29-21 win over Texas, finishing with 27 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown along with three catches for 16 yards.
Prioritizing Baugh says more about his ability and less about anything Wisner lacks. It's clear Wisner possesses elite toughness and physicality, and has proven he's a perfect culture fit at Texas. He will remain a vital piece of the Longhorn offense even if the team adds a running back out of the portal.
Baugh ended the regular season with a massive performance in a win over Florida State, posting a whopping 38 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns.
He ends the year with 220 carries for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 33 catches for 210 yards and two more scores.
Texas running back CJ Baxter never quite got going this season while dealing with a hamstring ailment along with working his way back from the season-ending knee injury he suffered before the 2024 campaign.
Adding to the running back room for next season could be in Texas' best interest until proven otherwise.
Cam Coleman, WR, Auburn
Arch Manning had multiple wide receivers to choose from this season but Texas' passing attack was lacking at times compared to the past two years when multiple future NFL players were catching balls from Quinn Ewers.
Adding Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman would immediately give Manning a new No. 1 target.
With Auburn's coaching change and continued struggles this season, it's possible Coleman will hit the portal, where he would immediately become one of the top available players. This season, he finished with 57 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns, delivering some big-time highlights in the process.
Texas had four wide receivers provide significant snaps this season, as Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore Jr., Parker Livingstone and Emmett Mosley V all made notable plays during the year. However, the unit struggled with some drop issues and overall consistency at times.
It remains to be seen how the depth chart plays out for next season, but there could be a few odd men out considering how many bodies Texas has at wide receiver headed into 2026.
Matthew Golden, Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Bond have all received notable reps in the league this year, as it's clear the new standard at Texas is to produce NFL talent at wide receiver. Coleman would certainly add to this list if he decides to become a Longhorn.