3 Transfer Portal Players Texas Longhorns Should Target This Offseason

I'm Leaving EVERY Rookie Draft with Auburn WR Cam Coleman in 2027:



- 6'4 Alpha X frame

- 50/50 ball dominant

- Fluent mover after catch

- Tremendous ball-tracker

- Consistent downfield winner

- Incredible length and outside frame



He will be a top 5 dynasty rookie draft pick. pic.twitter.com/6oMDpXCHWr