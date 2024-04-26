PREVIEW: Texas Longhorns Face No. 18 Oklahoma in Pivotal Conference Series
There is no denying that every conference series is important. That being said, there is a lot is riding on the Texas Longhorns' (25-17, 11-7) upcoming weekend series against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners 25-14 (14-4).
Just three games separate the Longhorns and the Sooners in the Big 12 standings, with the former in a three-way tie for second alongside the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers. The outcome of these three games will go a long way toward the final position of the standings when the season ends.
Not just that, though, but postseason implications loom large for the Longhorns. Most projections currently have them as a No. 3 seed in varying regionals. A series win, or better yet a sweep, would see them move into at worst a tie in the conference and increase their postseason résumé.
How to watch/listen:
Game 1: Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+/Longhorn Radio Network)
Game 2: Saturday at 4 p.m. CT (ESPN+/Longhorn Radio Network)
Game 3: Sunday at 2 p.m. CT (ESPN+/Longhorn Radio Network)
Oklahoma by the numbers:
- Record: 25-14 (14-4)
- Runs scored: 316
- Runs allowed: 238
- Team Avg.: .308
- Team Avg. against: .253
- Team ERA: 5.25
Oklahoma wins this series if...
It can do what several other teams have done prior and knock out Texas' starters as early as possible. Doing so gets to a bullpen that, while performing well recently, has been inconsistent at best for a majority of the season. This series could ultimately hinge on which version of the Longhorns' pitching staff makes the trip to Norman.
If the starting trio of Max Grubbs, Ace Whitehead, and Lebarron Johnson Jr. are dialed in like they were against TCU, it bodes extremely well for Texas. Otherwise, the Longhorns will need heavy innings from their bullpen and hope they can survive the Sooners' offensive onslaught.
Texas wins this series if...
It can get the bats going early and often. A big issue at time for Texas this season has been the at times feast or famine outcome at the plate. When the Longhorns are racking up extra-base hits galore, scoring runs in bunches comes extremely easy for them. Take those away, though, and the lineup grinds to a halt.
Oklahoma's pitching staff has shut down opponents so far, holding teams to a mere .253 batting average. Meanwhile, Texas enters the series hitting .292 as a team with a whopping 81 home runs. Getting that version of the Longhorns for all three games this weekend will bode well for their chances to take this series.