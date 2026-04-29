Texas Longhorns Star Casey Borba Is Back to His Old Self

Nobody ever said this game was easy.

If anyone on the Texas Longhorns roster knows that better, it would be first basemen Casey Borba.

Hitting slumps in baseball is not an uncommon occurrence — even the best hitters in the history of the game can falter at the plate for weeks on end. But in college baseball, hitting slumps are more noticeable, with the lack of games and the longer breaks in between compared to the professional game.

In all the games it could’ve occurred, the wacky midweek madness game against Sam Houston would be the night for Borba to get his first home run in almost a month. His 3-run homer brought Texas within one of the Bearkats in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“Got a little away from myself, I got a little carried away,” Borba said about his hitting slump. “So just trying to get back to my routines and being the player I am, and trying to play for the team, putting it for the team first.”

Some Much Need Redemption

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Casey Borba and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

It's been a long time for the Longhorns' first basemen to freely trot around the bases and throw up an “Horns Up” to left field. His last recorded long ball came in the second game of the season against Texas State on March 31st.

As March rolled into April, Borba began to struggle mightily at the plate as his batting average sank from .333 to .276, hitting just seven base hits and striking out 21 times during that brutal stretch.

Borba was benched on Sunday in the rubber game against Vanderbilt after striking out four times on Saturday. He would come in to pinch hit late in the game in place of Josh Livingston for a better match-up at the plate.

Although Schlossnagle has never been known as the most emotional coach, usually leaving that stuff for his players, but as Borba finally returned to the dugout from his home run, Schlossnagle gave his first basemen a big hug.

It was a big moment for Borba, and Schlossnagle knew he had to show some extra appreciation for one of his most dedicated players.

“You hate to see a guy that puts so much into it, cares so much about the team, holds a lot inside,” Schlossnagle said. “He's a quiet guy, so it's tough to get him to talk through things and get things off his chest. … So I'm just really happy to see 1000 pounds fall off his back.”

Much of the early success this season came from the bats of catcher Carson Tinney, outfielder Aiden Robbins, and Borba. Tinney and Robbins have maintained their prowess at the plate — it's going to be crucial for Borba to build his confidence at the plate, especially being a part of the bottom of the order.

While it was just one hit in the middle of the game, Borba said it was a major confidence boost and an affirmation of sticking to his fundamentals going forward.

“100%, [I] Just gotta continue to show up every day and play for the team and then trust myself and trust my ability,” Borba said.

If Borba caught some fire, it would have come at the perfect time, as the Longhorns will face a very talented Mississippi State Bulldogs team this weekend for the second-to-last home stand of the season.

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