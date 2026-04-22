What Texas Baseball Must Do the Rest of the Way to Host an NCAA Regional?

There are only 14 games left in the 2026 regular season for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns, with 12 of those being conference clashes. With that, more and more focus is starting to shift to the postseason and where the Longhorns could be playing come June.

While making the NCAA Tournament is nothing to scoff at, the end goal is of course to get to Omaha and win the whole thing. Doing that becomes much, much easier when you're able to host not only a Regional but a Super Regional in your home ballpark.

For the Longhorns, the odds of them doing both are quite high. So for Texas, the question is a bit different than just simply wondering what it needs to do to be a Regional host. Rather, the focus has shifted to what it can to do be a national seed and guarantee a potential Super Regional in Austin, too.

How can the Longhorns secure an Austin Regional?

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrates after hitting a double against the Michigan State Spartans. | University of Texas Athletics

Stack up wins

First and foremost, they simply need to keep winning. Yes, this sounds basic and that's because it really is the easiest way to bring a Regional back to Austin. Last season, the Longhorns went an impressive 42-11 in the regular season and won the SEC championship.

This helped them secure the No. 2 overall national seed and a Regional in Austin. Currently, they sport a 30-8 record and would need to win 10 out of their final 14 games to hit 40-win mark before postseason play. With two games lost to weather, this will be a difficult but not impossible task.

Continue playing well in conference play

Through their first 17 games in conference, the Longhorns boast an 11-6 record against the SEC. It is worth noting, too, that they've only played 17 games rather than 18 due to the finale of their series against No. 7 Texas A&M being canceled. Whether they would have won that game or not to avoid a sweep is an entirely different discussion.

Winning the SEC is the ultimate goal and not out of reach, as they currently sit in third. In first is No. 5 Georgia at 13-5 and in second are the Aggies at 12-5. However, winning the conference is not the only way they can solidify a top eight national seed.

If they can win at least one game in each of their remaining four conference series, the worst they would finish in SEC play is 15-14. That isn't a bad record but also far from where Texas wants to be. Ideally, at least two wins in each of the remaining four series and a potential 19-10 record in conference is where it would like to end up.

Get the bottom of the lineup going

When the Longhorns' lineup is firing on all cylinders from top to bottom, they make life miserable for their opponents. Just look at the opener against No. 13 Alabama when they pounded out 16 hits and cruised to a 10-2 win. Unfortunately, that same lineup then only scored four runs on 12 hits the next two games.

Inconsistency like that puts a higher strain on the pitching staff, which could cause major issues down the stretch. Which means guys like Ethan Mendoza and Casey Borba need to get back on track, and do so quickly.

They've managed to win games with the latter half of the lineup slumping, but that might not continue to be the case. If they can get back on track and provide consistent production, then it will go a long way towards the first two points made and to helping secure an Austin Regional.

Texas Longhorns second baseman Ethan Mendoza celebrates after scoring against the Texas State Bobcats | University of Texas Athletics

Root for a little chaos

Now that we've covered what the Longhorns themselves can control, why not provide a little insight into something they can't? Just because the can't influence how teams not on their schedule play doesn't mean we can't look at situations that could benefit them.

Perhaps the most notable would be the two teams ahead of them in the SEC, Georgia and Texas A&M, stumbling down the stretch and allowing them to repeat as conference champions. It is hard to picture a world where the SEC champion isn't a top eight national seed.

Elsewhere, it wouldn't hurt if other teams in the top 10 faltered as well. This, paired with the Longhorns continuing to play well and rack up wins, would strengthen their case at seeing postseason baseball played in Austin.

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