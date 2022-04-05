Texas P Pete Hansen Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Hansen was received the honor after his dazzling start against Oklahoma.

While the Texas pitching staff has struggled at times this season, there has been one constant: Pete Hansen. Hansen received the task of being the Friday starter for a Texas team with their sights on Omaha, and he has been everything they have needed to start the season.

Pete Hansen

Hansen's most impressive start of the season so far came in what was one of the most crucial games of the season to date. Entering the series against rivals Oklahoma, the Longhorns needed their pitching staff to help carry them to a series win following a disappointing opening weekend of conference play against Texas Tech.

Hansen more than delivered, taking the mound on Friday and delivering his best start of the season. He would toss eight innings of one-run baseball, only allowing two total hits and striking out a season-high 12 batters, dominating the Sooner lineup to pick up the much-needed series-opening win.

Pete Hansen

As a result of his dominant start, Hansen was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week. Hansen is the third Longhorn to take home weekly conference honors, joining Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly, who have both been named Conference Player of the Week previously.

On the season, Hansen has been nearly unhittable from his opening start against Rice to start the season. Following his outing against Oklahoma, Hansen now sports a 5-0 record with a 2.51 ERA and 52 strikeouts, continuing to be a consistent arm in a Texas pitching staff that has struggled at times.

Pete Hansen

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.