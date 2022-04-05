Skip to main content

Texas P Pete Hansen Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Hansen was received the honor after his dazzling start against Oklahoma.

While the Texas pitching staff has struggled at times this season, there has been one constant: Pete Hansen. Hansen received the task of being the Friday starter for a Texas team with their sights on Omaha, and he has been everything they have needed to start the season. 

Hansen 4

Pete Hansen

Hansen's most impressive start of the season so far came in what was one of the most crucial games of the season to date. Entering the series against rivals Oklahoma, the Longhorns needed their pitching staff to help carry them to a series win following a disappointing opening weekend of conference play against Texas Tech. 

Hansen more than delivered, taking the mound on Friday and delivering his best start of the season. He would toss eight innings of one-run baseball, only allowing two total hits and striking out a season-high 12 batters, dominating the Sooner lineup to pick up the much-needed series-opening win. 

Pete Hansen

Pete Hansen

As a result of his dominant start, Hansen was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week. Hansen is the third Longhorn to take home weekly conference honors, joining Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly, who have both been named Conference Player of the Week previously. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

del conte
Play
News

Texas Athletics Announces New NIL Partnership

Texas announced on Monday morning a new partnership with Opendorse.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Melendez 6
Play
Baseball

Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Adds Yet Another Award to Impressive 2022 Mantle

Melendez was named the NCBWA Player of the Month on Monday.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Trey Faltine 5
Play
Baseball

No. 7 Longhorns Return Home for Midweek Contest Against UTRGV

Texas welcomes the Vaqueros to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
2 hours ago

On the season, Hansen has been nearly unhittable from his opening start against Rice to start the season. Following his outing against Oklahoma, Hansen now sports a 5-0 record with a 2.51 ERA and 52 strikeouts, continuing to be a consistent arm in a Texas pitching staff that has struggled at times. 

Pete Hansen 4

Pete Hansen

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

del conte
News

Texas Athletics Announces New NIL Partnership

Texas announced on Monday morning a new partnership with Opendorse.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
Melendez 6
Baseball

Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Adds Yet Another Award to Impressive 2022 Mantle

Melendez was named the NCBWA Player of the Month on Monday.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
Trey Faltine 5
Baseball

No. 7 Longhorns Return Home for Midweek Contest Against UTRGV

Texas welcomes the Vaqueros to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
Cedric Baxter
Football

2023 RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Building 'Great' Relationship with Texas' Running Back Room

Baxter took an unofficial visit to Austin on March 25

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

WATCH: Longhorns WR Casey Cain Makes Circus Catch From Quinn Ewers in Spring Practice

Redshirt freshman Casey Cain is making a name for himself during the Longhorns Spring Football camp

By Tomer Barazani22 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Update on Spring Practice No. 6

In today's episode, we recap the major developments from Saturday's scrimmage plus an in-depth look at the S'maje Burrell commitment.

By Jonathan Davis23 hours ago
Spieth
Longhorns in the pros

Jordan Spieth Looking to Regain Masters Title

Unlike last year, Spieth doesn't have a wave of momentum behind him as he attempt to win his second career Masters

By Matthew PostinsApr 4, 2022
Scottie Scheffler
Longhorns in the pros

Scottie Scheffler Primed For Shot at Masters Title

The former Texas golfer has won three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour entering the season's first major championship

By Matthew PostinsApr 4, 2022