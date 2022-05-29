No. 19 Texas to Face Oklahoma in Big 12 Championship Game

The Longhorns take on the Sooners with the Big 12 tournament title on the line.

Is there a better matchup for the Big 12 Tournament championship game than Oklahoma and Texas? The Red River Rivalry will once again be on full display as the two teams look to continue to strengthen their resume to host, as a tournament title could push Oklahoma into a top-16 seed or push Texas into the top eight seed conversation.

Here's what you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Sooners.



How to watch:

Sunday at 5 p.m. Central (ESPNU)

A look at Oklahoma's tournament so far

Oklahoma will enter the game against Texas on Sunday having won all three of their Big 12 Tournament games so far, including a victory over Texas Tech. The Sooners have only allowed 10 runs over the three games as their pitching has helped propel them to the title game against Texas.

Oklahoma by the numbers

Record: 36-20

Runs scored: 427

Runs allowed: 354

Team ERA: 5.65

Team Avg.: .297

Oklahoma wins this game if..

Their pitching continues to show up and shuts down the Longhorn lineup. The Longhorns have shown all season that not only can they put up runs in bunches but they are deadly with two outs, showcasing a knack for clutch hitting. If the Sooner pitching staff can shutdown the Texas lineup, they will have a high chance of pulling off the win and securing the Big 12 title.

Texas wins this game if...

They provide plenty of run support for their pitching staff. The Longhorn pitching staff has looked excellent in three of their four games so far in the Big 12 Tournament, allowing five runs in those three games. If the Longhorn offense continues to stay hot at the plate and score runs in bunches, they could rattle the Oklahoma pitching staff early and take home a Big 12 Tournament title.

