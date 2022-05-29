Skip to main content

No. 19 Texas Beats Oklahoma State 9-2 to Advance to Big 12 Championship

A complete recap of Texas' game against Oklahoma State.

Following an ugly showing in their Saturday morning game against Oklahoma State, the Texas Longhorns entered their second game of the day facing possible elimination. With their tournament hopes on the line, the Longhorns responded in strong fashion as they cruised past the Cowboys to advance to the Big 12 championship on Sunday. 

No. 5 Texas 9 No. 4 Oklahoma State 2

With starters Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon unavailable for the Longhorns on short rest, they would have to get nine solid innings from their bullpen, which they did with no doubts left. The Longhorns started Andre Duplantier II, who at one point was the Tuesday starter but had since been moved to the bullpen when he struggled with command issues. 

Duplantier was shaky out of the gate, walking two in the first inning and giving up an early run on a Jake Thompson sacrifice fly, but he would get out of the inning limiting the Cowboys to one run. That lead would not last long, however, as the Longhorns would respond immediately in the top of the second. The Longhorns would plate a pair of runs on a fielding error and Trey Faltine RBI single to put Texas ahead 2-1. 

The true damage would be done in the third inning though as the Longhorns would push across five runs to break the game wide open. Faltine stayed red hot at the plate as he would smash a bases-clearing double into the left-field corner to put Texas ahead 6-1, and would score when Doug Hodo stepped to the plate next for an RBI double of his own to make it 7-1 Texas. A two-run fifth inning, on a Dylan Campbell RBI triple and Ivan Melendez RBI single would make it 9-1 Texas. 

Faltine OSU

Trey Faltine

Stehly OSU

Murphy Stehly

UT osu

Austin Todd

From there, the Longhorns would cruise through the rest of the game, only allowing one more run in the bottom of the fifth, as Luke Harrison would give up a solo home run to Nolan McLean to make it 9-2 Texas. The Longhorns would get a massive showing from their bullpen in this one, cruising to the 9-2 victory and advancing to the Big 12 Championship on Sunday. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DSC09642
Play
Football

Position Preview: Texas Inside Linebackers Must Take a Big Leap in 2022; Will They?

The inside linebackers were arguably the weakest position group on the Texas roster in 2021, but development in spring and an added transfer could allow the group to improve substantially in 2022.

By Michael Gresser1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Texas men's golf
Play
News

Texas Golf Above Cut Line After Second Round of NCAAs

Longhorns shoot their second straight 291 and the field came back to Texas as it works to remain in position to make the 54-hole cut

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
11 hours ago
on300-no-1-rb-cedric-baxter-jr-down-to-five
Play
Recruiting

Busy Visit Month Ahead for Cedric Baxter Jr.

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff19 hours ago
19 hours ago

What's next for Texas?

The Longhorns will take on the Oklahoma Sooners for the Big 12 title on Sunday, a team they took two out of three from earlier this season. While they have likely secured a chance to host a regional once the NCAA Tournament starts, a win over Oklahoma on Sunday could push the Longhorns into the conversation to be a top-eight seed nationally. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

DSC09642
Football

Position Preview: Texas Inside Linebackers Must Take a Big Leap in 2022; Will They?

The inside linebackers were arguably the weakest position group on the Texas roster in 2021, but development in spring and an added transfer could allow the group to improve substantially in 2022.

By Michael Gresser1 hour ago
Texas men's golf
News

Texas Golf Above Cut Line After Second Round of NCAAs

Longhorns shoot their second straight 291 and the field came back to Texas as it works to remain in position to make the 54-hole cut

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
on300-no-1-rb-cedric-baxter-jr-down-to-five
Recruiting

Busy Visit Month Ahead for Cedric Baxter Jr.

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff19 hours ago
Todd OSU
Baseball

No. 19 Texas Faces Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament Semifinals

The Longhorns once again take on the Cowboys on Saturday

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 28, 2022
Texas men's golf
News

Texas in Middle of Pack at NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

Longhorns still have two rounds to make up ground as they try to win their first NCAA team title since 2012

By Matthew PostinsMay 27, 2022
hunter texas 3
Men's Basketball

Iowa State Transfer Tyrese Hunter Commits to Texas

The Longhorns have added one of the best remaining transfers in the nation

By Zach DimmittMay 27, 2022
FTo8RtoWIAA5Q9-
News

Longhorns Land Linebacker Commitment From Transfer Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey

The Longhorns landed a much needed linebacker commitment on Friday

By Matt GalatzanMay 27, 2022
Gordon TCU
Baseball

No. 19 Texas Beats TCU 5-3 to Advance to the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals

A complete recap of Texas' game against TCU.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 26, 2022