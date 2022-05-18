No. 22 Texas Rolls Past Sam Houston 9-2, Sweep Season Series

As the regular season comes to a close, the Longhorns are doing everything they can to boost their resume and secure a top 16 national seed to host a regional come June. They welcomed the Bearkats to Austin on Tuesday for the second part of a home and home series, kicking off their final week of regular season play.

No. 22 Texas 9 Sam Houston State 2

The Longhorns started Zane Morehouse on Tuesday against the Bearkats, as he has shown flashes of being a reliable midweek starter which Texas has lacked all season. He delivered yet another solid outing when called upon, tossing five innings of one-run baseball, only allowing four hits and racking up five strikeouts. Morehouse mixed his pitches beautifully, keeping hitters off balance with his fastball and off speed pitches throughout the outing.

While the bullpen has been inconsistent all season, they were able to come in and do their job in this one following a dominant outing from Morehouse. They would deliver four innings of one-run baseball, on two hits to go with five strikeouts themselves, a much needed performance as the Longhorns prepare for the postseason.

Offensively for Texas Tuesday's showing was par for the course of a dominant season to date. The Longhorns made sure to give Morehouse plenty of run support right out of the gate, jumping all over Bearkat starter Matt Rudis to the tune of seven runs in the first inning. Ivan Melendez would do what Ivan Melendez does, launching a three-run home run over the scoreboard to give Texas the early 3-0 lead, followed by Murphy Stehly taking the first pitch he saw deep to make it 4-0 Texas.

Texas Baseball on Twitter The Longhorns would go on to put up five more runs, including another RBI for Melendez in the sixth inning to make it 9-1 and bring his total on the season to 80. They would go on to cruise to a 9-2 victory, their second straight win and an important win as they seek a regional host bid come June. Texas Baseball on Twitter Murphy Stehly Texas Baseball on Twitter Zane Morehouse

What's next for Texas?

The Longhorns have just three regular season games left before they start postseason play, as they will welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to Austin to conclude the season. After that, they will aim to put together as strong a performance as they can in the Big 12 Tournament, looking to boost their resume and earn a regional host.

