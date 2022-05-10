No. 22 Texas Hosts Texas Southern in A Midweek Contest

The Longhorns return home following their final road series of the regular season which saw them take two games out of three from West Virginia in what was an important series. Now they return home for a midweek game against Texas Southern, as they look to continue a strong finish to their season in hopes of being a regional host come the NCAA tournament.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of Texas Southern.

How to watch:

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central (LHN)



A look at Texas Southern's season so far

Texas Southern has been one of the more streaky teams in college baseball this season. They started their season off 6-0 before losing seven in a row to drop them to 6-7. Since then they have traded winning and losing streak, and will enter their game against Texas riding an eight-game winning streak, in which they have scored 10+ runs in seven of the eight games.

Texas Southern by the numbers

Record: 24-20

Runs scored: 420

Runs allowed: 296

Team ERA: 6.53

Team Avg.: .317

Texas Southern wins the game if...

They get to the Texas pitching staff early. Yes, this is more or less the same game plan for every team the Longhorns but if it isn't broke don't fix it, right? The Longhorns will likely start Luke Harrison and aim for a bullpen game, which could be trouble as the Texas Southern offense is potent and can put up runs in bunches, which if they do in this one could lead to the upset win.

Texas wins this game if...

They get even a decent outing from their bullpen arms. Ivan Melendez and the rest of this Longhorn lineup should be able to do what they do best and put up plenty of run support, which should be more than enough for Harrison and the rest of the Texas pitchers that come out of the bullpen. Otherwise, if the pitching struggles, it could be a long day for Texas as Texas Southern features a deadly offense that can put up runs in a hurry.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.