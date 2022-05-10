Skip to main content

No. 22 Texas Hosts Texas Southern in A Midweek Contest

The Longhorns return home for a Tuesday night game against the Tigers.

The Longhorns return home following their final road series of the regular season which saw them take two games out of three from West Virginia in what was an important series. Now they return home for a midweek game against Texas Southern, as they look to continue a strong finish to their season in hopes of being a regional host come the NCAA tournament. 

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of Texas Southern. 

How to watch: 

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central (LHN)

A look at Texas Southern's season so far

Texas Southern has been one of the more streaky teams in college baseball this season. They started their season off 6-0 before losing seven in a row to drop them to 6-7. Since then they have traded winning and losing streak, and will enter their game against Texas riding an eight-game winning streak, in which they have scored 10+ runs in seven of the eight games. 

Texas Southern by the numbers

Record: 24-20

Runs scored: 420

Runs allowed: 296

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

bijan robinson 1
Play
Football

Texas' Bijan Robinson First RB Picked in Latest Way-Too-Early Mock Draft

Robinson is figuring to be one of the best running backs in the draft class of 2023 should he forgo his senior season

By Zach Dimmitt18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
hunter 2
Play
Men's Basketball

Iowa State Transfer Tyrese Hunter Visiting Longhorns This Weekend

After one season in Ames, Hunter could be on the move to Austin pending a successful visit this weekend

By Zach Dimmitt19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
Arch
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns One of Three to Get Official Visit From Arch Manning

Arch Manning is planning an official visit to Texas in the near future

By Matt Galatzan14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Team ERA: 6.53

Team Avg.: .317

Texas Southern wins the game if...

They get to the Texas pitching staff early. Yes, this is more or less the same game plan for every team the Longhorns but if it isn't broke don't fix it, right? The Longhorns will likely start Luke Harrison and aim for a bullpen game, which could be trouble as the Texas Southern offense is potent and can put up runs in bunches, which if they do in this one could lead to the upset win. 

Texas wins this game if...

They get even a decent outing from their bullpen arms. Ivan Melendez and the rest of this Longhorn lineup should be able to do what they do best and put up plenty of run support, which should be more than enough for Harrison and the rest of the Texas pitchers that come out of the bullpen. Otherwise, if the pitching struggles, it could be a long day for Texas as Texas Southern features a deadly offense that can put up runs in a hurry. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

bijan robinson 1
Football

Texas' Bijan Robinson First RB Picked in Latest Way-Too-Early Mock Draft

Robinson is figuring to be one of the best running backs in the draft class of 2023 should he forgo his senior season

By Zach Dimmitt18 minutes ago
hunter 2
Men's Basketball

Iowa State Transfer Tyrese Hunter Visiting Longhorns This Weekend

After one season in Ames, Hunter could be on the move to Austin pending a successful visit this weekend

By Zach Dimmitt19 minutes ago
Arch
Recruiting

Longhorns One of Three to Get Official Visit From Arch Manning

Arch Manning is planning an official visit to Texas in the near future

By Matt Galatzan14 hours ago
Screen_Shot_2020_03_24_at_11.23.07_AM.0
News

Texas Women's Golf In Contention After NCAA First Round

Longhorns was one of two teams in Albuquerque to finish under par after the first 18 holes in NCAA regional action.

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Melendez WVU
Baseball

On Repeat: Ivan Melendez Earns Another Big 12 POW

Texas first baseman honored as Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

By Connor Zimmerlee17 hours ago
Melendez WVU 1
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Takes Weekend Series Over West Virginia

A complete recap of Texas' weekend series against West Virginia.

By Connor Zimmerlee18 hours ago
USATSI_17059026
News

Texas' Cameron 'The Kicker' Dicker, Signs NFL Deal With Los Angeles Rams

Cameron Dicker is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams after agreeing to terms on a deal Monday

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

PFF: Texas QB Quinn Ewers Top 5 'Favorite Bet' to Win Heisman

Ewers hasn't even secured Texas' starting quarterback position but is already garnering Heisman hype

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago