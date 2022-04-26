No. 10 Texas Hits the Road for Midweek Game Against UTRGV

The Longhorns will play their second game against the Vaqueros on Tuesday.

Texas enters its midweek matchup against UTRGV riding high off the momentum of a dominant three-game sweep of Baylor over the weekend. Now, Texas will travel to take on the Vaqueros for the second time this season, after hosting UTRGV in Austin earlier this season.

Ivan Melendez Doug Hodo and Austin Todd Kimble Schuessler

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of UTRGV.



How to watch:

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central (ESPN+)

A look at UTRGV's season so far

When UTRGV came to Austin three weeks ago, the Vaqueros entered with a 16-11 record. While they were outmatched against Texas, they bounced back from their loss to the Longhorns in strong fashion as they have gone 7-5 in the stretch of games between the two contests.

UTRGV by the numbers

Record: 23-16

Runs scored: 271

Runs allowed: 216

Team ERA: 4.91

Team Avg.: .303

UTRGV wins this game if...

They can force Texas into making pitching changes sooner than they would like to. This is likely to be a bullpen day for the Longhorns, as they will try to get guys innings as they prepare for a crucial conference series against Oklahoma State, If the Vaqueros can get their bats going and get the Texas bullpen off track early, they could pull off the upset win over Texas.

Texas wins this game if...

The Longhorns put up over 10 runs again. Over their last four games, the Longhorns have outscored opponents 58-19, completely dominating teams offensively. After all, pitching issues will have a hard time costing you games if you can hang 20 runs on the board. If the Longhorns can do what they've been doing and stay hot at the plate, they should take care of the Vaqueros much like they did three weeks ago.

Ivan Melendez Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly Trey Faltine

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.