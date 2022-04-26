Skip to main content

No. 10 Texas Hits the Road for Midweek Game Against UTRGV

The Longhorns will play their second game against the Vaqueros on Tuesday.

Texas enters its midweek matchup against UTRGV riding high off the momentum of a dominant three-game sweep of Baylor over the weekend. Now, Texas will travel to take on the Vaqueros for the second time this season, after hosting UTRGV in Austin earlier this season. 

Melendez 10

Ivan Melendez

Austin Todd 3

Doug Hodo and Austin Todd

Schuessler BU

Kimble Schuessler

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of UTRGV. 

How to watch: 

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central (ESPN+)

A look at UTRGV's season so far

When UTRGV came to Austin three weeks ago, the Vaqueros entered with a 16-11 record. While they were outmatched against Texas, they bounced back from their loss to the Longhorns in strong fashion as they have gone 7-5 in the stretch of games between the two contests. 

UTRGV by the numbers

Record: 23-16

Runs scored: 271

Runs allowed: 216

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Melendez BU 3
Play
Baseball

Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Receives Third Big 12 Player of the Week Honor

Melendez was once again named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

By Connor Zimmerlee32 seconds ago
32 seconds ago
tope
Play
Football

Ex-Longhorns O-Lineman Rips Oklahoma's New NIL Collective

Former UT lineman questions whether Oklahoma's pockets are as deep as those at Texas.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Vic Schaefer
Play
News

Texas Women Land Another Top 100 Recruit for 2023

The Texas High School Player of the Year gives the Longhorns three players as part of their latest recruiting class

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Team ERA: 4.91

Team Avg.: .303

UTRGV wins this game if...

They can force Texas into making pitching changes sooner than they would like to. This is likely to be a bullpen day for the Longhorns, as they will try to get guys innings as they prepare for a crucial conference series against Oklahoma State, If the Vaqueros can get their bats going and get the Texas bullpen off track early, they could pull off the upset win over Texas. 

Texas wins this game if...

The Longhorns put up over 10 runs again. Over their last four games, the Longhorns have outscored opponents 58-19, completely dominating teams offensively. After all, pitching issues will have a hard time costing you games if you can hang 20 runs on the board. If the Longhorns can do what they've been doing and stay hot at the plate, they should take care of the Vaqueros much like they did three weeks ago. 

Melendez BU 3

Ivan Melendez 

Melendez BU 2

Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly

Faltine 8

Trey Faltine

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Melendez BU 3
Baseball

Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Receives Third Big 12 Player of the Week Honor

Melendez was once again named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

By Connor Zimmerlee32 seconds ago
tope
Football

Ex-Longhorns O-Lineman Rips Oklahoma's New NIL Collective

Former UT lineman questions whether Oklahoma's pockets are as deep as those at Texas.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Vic Schaefer
News

Texas Women Land Another Top 100 Recruit for 2023

The Texas High School Player of the Year gives the Longhorns three players as part of their latest recruiting class

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Melendez BU 1
Baseball

No. 10 Texas Outscores Baylor 46-9 In Series Sweep

A complete recap of Texas' weekend series against Baylor.

By Connor Zimmerlee17 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns Post Spring Depth Chart: Where Things Sit On Offense After Orange-White Game

The Longhorns wrapped up practice on Saturday, and we got the first look at how things could shake out next fall

By Matt GalatzanApr 25, 2022
neyor worthy
Football

Spring Game or Not, Texas Offense Proved Its Big-Play Capability

The Longhorns gave fans a show during Saturday night’s Orange-White Spring Game

By Zach DimmittApr 25, 2022
USATSI_18097261
Football

The Sign that Texas’ Chemistry May Be Coming Around

Steve Sarkisian's off-hand comment might be reason to believe that spring workouts were a success beyond X’s and O’s

By Matthew PostinsApr 24, 2022
Austin Todd 3
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Wins 13-4 to Sweep Weekend Series Against Baylor

The Longhorns wrap up their weekend series against the Bears on Sunday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 24, 2022