2 Takeaways from Texas Longhorns' Upset Win over No. 21 Georgia

The Texas Longhorns were reeling after losing momentum with a two-game skid, in which the Longhorns dropped back-to-back conference games, which dropped them to an 11-8 overall record and 2-4 record in SEC play.

With the Longhorns needing a bounce-back game in their next matchup, that was not going to come easy as the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs made their way to the Moody Center on Saturday, and the Longhorns got exactly what they needed, pulling off the upset for a resounding 87-67 victory over the Bulldogs.

The Longhorns improve to a 12-8 record, and a 3-4 record in conference play after getting back on track with the victory on Saturday, and will not get the chance to coast heading back out on the road to take on the Auburn Tigers. Taking a closer look at the Longhorns' victory, here are two takeaways from the matchup.

Surging Second Half Performance Leads to a Win

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) celebrates a three point basket during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

It was not a pretty first-half showing for the Longhorns, who headed to the locker room at halftime down seven points while shooting 46 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range. And continued to suffer from the "virus" that is fouling, surrendering nine fouls in the first half, which gave the Bulldogs 12 free-throw attempts, nine of which they cashed in for easy points.

Coming out of the locker room, the Longhorns looked like a completely different team, returning to the court on fire, starting 12 of 14 from the field and scoring 30 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half, a mark that the Longhorns needed the entire first half to reach.

In the second half alone, the Longhorns shot a resounding 68 percent from the field, making 22 of their 32 field goal attempts. Texas also found its rhythm from beyond the arc, shooting 45 percent from three, making five of its 11 attempts. And the Longhorns made their way to the free-throw line in the second half, taking 10 free throws, making eight.

Dailyn Swain and Tramon Mark Lead by Example

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) passes the ball against Georgia Bulldogs forward Jake Wilkins (21) during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Leading the Longhorns to a win over the Bulldogs were two of their most experienced players in Dailyn Swain and Tramon Mark. The duo combined for 49 over the Longhorns' 87 points in the ballgame and made 22 of their 32 combined field goal attempts.

Once again, Swain led the entire game in scoring, ending with 26 points while making 12 of his 16 field goal attempts and cashing in two of his four shot attempts from beyond the arc. Swain also added six rebounds, two assists, and five steals. In SEC play alone, Swain has been dominant, averaging 20 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Mark, on the other hand, was the second-leading scorer in the ballgame, scoring 23 points while hitting 10 of his 16 field goal attempts and three of his seven three-point shots while adding six rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Mark has also found his stride in SEC play, averaging 18.1 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, and 2 assists.