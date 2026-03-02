Texas Men's Basketball Topples Texas A&M: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Texas men's basketball took revenge yesterday over Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 76-70 in the second matchup between these two programs this season. After dropping their first meeting against the in-state rival in January, the Longhorns find themselves back in the win column in the Lone Star Showdown.

A similar finish to Texas's last matchup against Texas A&M, here's how the Longhorns pulled out the win.

The Good - Everybody Eats

Feb 28, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) shoots the ball as Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson defends during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Longhorns had four of their players record 10-plus points in Saturday's win over Texas A&M. Leading the way for Texas's offense was guard Tramon Mark, who scored 23 points, shooting 7 for 13 from the field. This is the first game since late January that Mark has found himself scoring 20-plus points this season.

Following Mark was guard Jordan Pope with 17 points, and behind Pope was center Matas Vokietaitis with 14 points. Vokietaities converted six of his seven shot attempts, alongside seven rebounds. The double-digit scoring was rounded out by Dailyn Swain, whose 11 points and 10 rebounds gave the star transfer his seventh double-double this season.

The Bad - Texas Fouling

Oklahoma's Dayton Forsythe (7) goes up for a basket as Texas' Simeon Wilcher (7) and Chendall Weaver (2) defend and in the first half of the men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday Jan. 31, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas sent the Aggies to the free-throw line 23 times yesterday, where Texas A&M converted 19 of its attempts. Excessive fouling has proven an issue all year for the Longhorns, to the point where head coach Sean Miller remarked on the problem following a loss to Kentucky in January.

"What our team...has is we have a virus called fouling," Miller said following a Texas loss to Kentucky, according to Yahoo Sports. "It has plagued us from the opening tip of the first game until tonight...we will foul the living s**t out of you."

Texas is averaging 18.8 fouls per game, the fourth most in the SEC. This is a problem Texas looks to address as the team prepares for what is looking like a probable postseason berth in March Madness.

The Ugly - Texas Block Party Against the Aggies

Feb 28, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) controls the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie (10) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas walked away from its victory over the Aggies with nine blocks against its in-state rival. Seven different Longhorns recorded a block in yesterday's game, contributing to the team's 7 forced turnovers.

Sophomore forward Nic Codie, who has been taking opportunities at center when Vokietaitis is on the bench, led the way for Texas, recording three blocks of his own. Codie's 18 minutes of play also saw him tally four rebounds, but he went scoreless for the duration of the game.