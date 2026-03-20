3 Texas Longhorns Who Shined in March Madness Win vs. BYU

After picking up a dramatic win in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament, the Texas Longhorns are rolling as March Madness continues.

No. 11 seed Texas held off the No. 6 BYU Cougars for a 79-71 win in Portland, OR. on Thursday, a victory that moves the Longhorns forward into the second round.

Here are the three standout Longhorns from the win.

Tramon Mark

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark drives in the first half against the BYU Cougars during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After being the hero in the First Four win over NC State, Mark kept things rolling against BYU. Highlighted by a buzzer-beating triple at the halftime buzzer, he finished with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

But while Mark's scoring was an expected part of his contribution, he also finished with a career-high four blocks, a few of which came against BYU star AJ Dybantsa.

"Me and Dailyn were kind of switching on and off Dybantsa," Mark said. "When I got my turn on him, I took it personally, just like I take any other matchup. I executed some stops on him. Of course, he's a great player so he's going to score some buckets. The stops I got, I felt good about it. It helped our team win."

Matas Vokietaitis

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) drives against BYU Cougars center Abdullah Ahmed (34) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If not for some major issues at the foul line, Texas center Matas Vokietaitis likely would've had a 30-point game while giving the Longhorns an even more convincing win.

He'll just have to settle with 23 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in what was a dominant performance in the frontcourt against a BYU team that had no answer. He finished 3 of 11 from the foul line in what was an uncharacteristic night at the line.

"I mean, I love play physical with a lot of contact," Vokietaitis said. "That's what I like to do. Talking about free throws. ... I don't know what to say. Just need to work more on that and improve. That's on me."

"Matas played potentially the best game that he's played at Texas today," Texas head coach Sean Miller said. "A big reason we won is because of what he did."

Dailyn Swain

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain drives against BYU Cougars forward Khadim Mboup in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Swain once again didn't lead Texas in scoring like he has done for most of the season but he managed to put together another all-around performance on the biggest stage.

He finished with 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal, operating as the team's top play-maker.

Swain remains Texas' best player, but if others keep stepping up like this around him, the team can reach unexpected heights.

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