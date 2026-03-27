3 Texas Players Who Could Leave in Transfer Portal This Offseason

The Texas Longhorns are entering the first real offseason under head coach Sean Miller after seeing the 2025-26 campaign come to a heartbreaking end in the Sweet 16 against Purdue on Thursday in San Jose.

Miller barely had time to settle in after being hired last March before being thrust into the roster-building process. He's now got a chance to build a new team for next season, but can't begin that process until he knows who is leaving and who is staying.

Like every college basketball team that has seen its season end, the Longhorns face major roster questions this offseason. While some choices are coming down to an NBA Draft opportunity like for Dailyn Swain, other players will of course have the chance to enter the portal if they so choose.

Simeon Wilcher, Guard

Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher goes to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A transfer from St. John's last offseason, Wilcher was a consistent face in Texas' eight-man rotation this season but never quite had the impact that fans had hoped. He gave the team some solid minutes at times but was not a high-usage player.

Wilcher averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 18.6 minutes. He was one of three Longhorns to play in all 36 games.

It's possible the lack of minutes down the stretch of the year could lead Wilcher to seek out another opportunity that will allow him more playing time.

John Clark, Forward

Texas Longhorns forward John Clark during open practice at the NCAA Tournament. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Clark redshirted the entire freshman year thsi season after coming off of injury following high school.

He originally committed to Rodney Terry but stuck with the program once Sean Miller was hired. However, it's unclear what his role in the rotation could look like next season, and there's a chance he could explore his options in order to receive actual playing time in 2026-27.

Clark offers some intriguing upside but if Miller and staff don't feel like he's ready to contribute next season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him hit the portal.

Camden Heide, Forward

Heide told reporters after the game that he plans to return to Texas next season, but these decisions can often change once the players and coaching staff meet to kickoff the offseason.

Heide started 29 of 35 games this season while averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds but he often saw little to no usage on offense and was not a lethal enough threat from 3-point range like some fans had hoped.

Of course, he came up big in the Round of 32 against Gonzaga, but there's a chance he could look for more playing time with a different program after seeing

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