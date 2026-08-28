Former Texas Longhorns Guard Out Several Months After Ankle Surgery

Former Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark recently underwent ankle surgery and will be rehabbing for several months, Texas Longhorns on SI has learned. The procedure "went well," sources say.

Mark finished his final year of college basketball with the Longhorns last season on a high note, scoring his Texas career-high of 29 points in the team's heart-breaking Sweet 16 loss to Purdue.

However, it was in that game where he suffered the injury after landing on the foot of another player. He still managed to play the remainder of the contest and landed a spot on the NCAA Tournament's All-West Regional Team as a result.

In four NCAA Tournament games last season (including First Four), Mark averaged 17.8 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Tramon Mark Out "The Next Four Months," Says Sean Miller

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) celebrates after making a three-point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Mark won't be playing at Texas next season, he's been at the practice facility this summer to workout and rehab as he prepares for his next opportunity.

Mark appeared in one NBA Summer League game with the Phoenix Suns, scoring eight points in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Upon returning from Summer League, Mark and his team elected to undergo surgery on his ankle.

During a recent interview with college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein, Texas head coach Sean Miller said that Mark is out "for the next four months."

"He's out for like the next four months right now from that ankle injury that he had in that game," Miller said.

I'm told that former Texas guard Tramon Mark underwent ankle surgery after Summer League and it "went well."



Mark appeared in one SL game with the Phoenix Suns.



Sean Miller said in his interview with Jon Rothstein that Mark is rehabbing for "the next four months." He… pic.twitter.com/1jheLr6KQS — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) August 26, 2026

Miller credited both Mark and Jordan Pope, who played against Purdue with a broken foot he suffered in the Round of 32 against Gonzaga, for powering through and it giving it their all for Texas.

"It was remarkable the courage and the unselfishness that those two kids showed," Miller said. "In the in the world of NIL -- and I think sometimes fans and people can get disgruntled where it's just about money -- here are two guys that gave a great example of how much it means to play and be a part of a team, to be a part of a university that you love."

"I'm telling you, 90% of people in their position would not have finished the game or played in the game."

During his two years at Texas, Mark appeared in 57 games (55 starts) while averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

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