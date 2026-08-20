Son of Former NFL Pro Bowler Sets Visit With Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is getting ready for the second season under head coach Sean Miller this fall after an offseason of major roster turnover.

But while adjusting to all of the new faces on the roster, Miller and the coaching are still staying focused on building the 2027 recruiting class.

Texas landed its first commitment in the 2027 cycle with the addition of No. 1 prospect Marcus Spears Jr. earlier this summer, but he immediately reclassified to 2026, leaving the Longhorns still without a verbal pledge in 2027.

But after landing Spears Jr., the Longhorns are once again targeting the son of a former NFL player.

NaVorro Bowman Jr. Sets Visit With Texas Longhorns Basketball

Los Angeles Chargers linebackers coach Navorro Bowman speaks at press conference during offseason workouts at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per reports from college basketball reporter Sam Kayser, the Longhorns are one of multiple teams that have scheduled an official visit with five-star 2027 guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. this fall.

The son of three-time Pro Bowler and former San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman, he is the No. 1 player in the state of California and the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports' rankings.

A product of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, CA., Bowman Jr. is in close proximity to SoFi Stadium, where his father now works as linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. Bowman played eight years in the NFL where he played in 99 games and made 84 starts. He also started for San Francisco in Super Bowl XLVI against the Baltimore Ravens to close out the 2013 season.

But at 6-3, 180 pounds, Bowman Jr. is already taller than his All-Pro father and could potentially be starting his NBA career after just one year in college.

Bowman Jr. has also set official visits with UConn, Arizona and Illinois. He's received other offers from programs like Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Villanova, Miami, Indiana and many more.

Texas Has Already Scheduled Multiple Other Visits

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Bowman Jr., the Longhorns are set to have multiple other top recruits visit the Forty Acres later this year.

Here are the other notable visits Texas basketball has scheduled for later this fall:

- 5-star guard Beckham Black, Sept. 9



- 4-star guard Justin Wise (Georgia commit), Sept. 5



- 5-star center Darius Wabbington, Nov. 6

Expect Miller and the coaching staff to add even more names to this list as the season approaches.

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