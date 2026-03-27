How the Texas Longhorns Could Have Prevented Their Heartbreaking Loss to Purdue

The Texas Longhorns' Cinderella run officially came to an end in the Sweet 16 after falling to the Purdue Boilermakers in a heartbreaking defeat that came down to the final second of the heated matchup.

Narrowly losing 79-77, the Longhorns were unable to establish their offensive rhythm during the game, a significant factor in their team's success this year, as it forces opponents to match their offensive output.

Playing against suffocating defense, an ideology instilled in the Boilermakers by head coach Matt Painter, had the Longhorns played their way inside the arc, they could have prevented the loss, and potentially have made their first Elite Eight since 2023.

Forced to Adapt

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8), Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) and Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) go for the ball in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have become known for their ability to put up points in a hurry, ranking in the top 40 in the country in points per game, and for overcoming their struggles on defense by keeping pace with nearly every team in the country. However, the Boilermakers were prepared and weren't giving the Longhorns any easy chances to score.

Of their 56 field goal attempts in the game, 25 of them came from beyond the three-point line, five higher than their normal average per game during the season. To their credit, though, they did make 11 of them, shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc, led by Tramon Mark, who finished five for seven from range.

Part of their offensive struggles stemmed from their center, and a major part of their ability to play in the paint against opposing defenses, Matas Vokietaitis, was getting into early foul trouble, limiting his time on the court. As a team, they finished with only 30 points in the paint, 18 fewer than their total in the win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are the number one team in efficiency in the paint.

Being forced to settle for points outside their comfort zone hindered the Longhorns' offense, leading them to play a style of basketball that went against their normal standards. Vokietaitis finished with just nine points, six lower than his season average, and his first time finishing with single-digit points since January 10, when he finished with eight.

Without early foul trouble, and with their big man commanding the attention of the Boilermakers defense down low, head coach Sean Miller and his team could have been looking at keeping their improbable run alive, instead of getting started on a critical off-season after year one of Miller's tenure.

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