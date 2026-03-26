Live Updates for Texas Longhorns vs. Purdue Boilermakers in March Madness

The Texas Longhorns have found a way to keep on dancing in the NCAA Tournament after what was a rough end to the regular season, in which the Longhorns lost three straight and five out of their last six games.

However, in March, the name of the game is to survive and advance, and the Longhorns have done just that through their first three games of the NCAA Tournament, coming away with wins over NC State in the First Four and then upset losses over BYU in the First Round and Gonzaga in round two.

And now the Longhorns have a chance to play for a spot in the Elite Eight in head coach Sean Miller's first year with the program as they get ready to take on the No. 2-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday night.

Texas Longhorns vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis drives against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike in the second half. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Throughout their three wins in the NCAA Tournament, the Longhorns have received big-time performances from center Matas Vokietaitis, who, now in the late stages of the season, is playing his best basketball of the year.

In the Longhorns' three wins, the big man is averaging a double-double with 18.3 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field along with 11 rebounds per game, and he is also doing his best to stay out of foul trouble as he is averaging 3.3 fouls per game in the postseason.

Texas will have a question mark heading into the ballgame with the health status of guard Jordan Pope still in question. As of last night's initial player availability report, Pope is listed as questionable after picking up an ankle injury in the Longhorns' win over Gonzaga.

Pope has been a crucial piece to the Longhorns' run to the Sweet Sixteen, as he averages 11 points per game while shooting 35.1 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from the 3-point line, along with 2.3 assists per game.

If Pope is unable to go, not only does Texas lose a key contributor, but also a player who can make the difficult shots in the big and high-pressure moments.

The Longhorns game plan will undoubtedly be set on slowing down Boilermakers guard Braden Smith, as the Second Team All-American is the engine that runs the Purdue offense as its leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Smith is also the Boilermakers top playmaker with the guard averaging a team-high nine assists per game.

The Longhorns will look to survive another round in the NCAA Tournament and punch their ticket to the Elite Eight, from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif at 6:10 p.m. CT. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Live Updates

After some questions about Jordan Pope’s health he will give it a go and will start.

Texas will have its usual starting lineup of guard Jordan Pope, guard Tramon Mark, forward Dailyn Swain, forward Camden Heide and center Matas Vokietaitis

Purdue will win the tipoff and have the first possession of the ballgame.

Under 16 Timeout

The opening minutes have been free-flowing and quick as the ballgame rolls into under 12 with the Longhorns leading 20-18 with 10:48 minutes to play in the opening 20 minutes.

Texas has found a rhythm from the field to start the game, shooting 8 of 14 from the field and 4 of 9 from three-point range. Tramon Mark is already in the double-digits, scoring 10 points, shooting 4 of 5 from the field.

Purdue is staying right there with it through the opening minutes of the game, shooting 8 of 17 from the field and 2 of 6 from beyond the arc. If the start is any indication of how the game will play out, it'll shape up for an exciting ballgame.

Under 12 Timeout

After a hot start, the Boilermakers have taken a slim 24-23 lead with 9:16 minutes remaining in the first half.

For the Longhorns, Tramon Mark is already up to 12 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the field, while for the Boilermakers, forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has eight points while starting a perfect 4 of 4 from the field.



Under 8 Timeout

Through the middle part of the first half, the Boilermakers continue to lead while the Longhorns keep it close as the score stands 28-25 with 6:45 minutes to play in the first half.

Now, in the middle of the first half, the Longhorns are shooting 10 of 20 from the field and have slowed down from beyond the arc, shooting 4 of 14 from beyond the arc, while the Boilermakers lead, shooting 13 of 23 from the field and 2 of 7 from three-point range.

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