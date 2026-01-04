Late-Game Collapse Causes Texas to Let Win Slip Through Fingers

The Texas Longhorns did not begin conference play with the right step forward, as the Longhorns hosted their SEC opener against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and ultimately fell short in a backbreaking overtime loss, 101-98.

The ballgame was a back-and-forth affair with big-time performances from players on both teams. For the Longhorns, forward Dailyn Swain, although fouling out late in the fourth quarter, recorded a team-high and his own career-high 34 points. While for the Bulldogs, it was a 38-point outing for guard Josh Hubbard.

While both squads battle through the end of both regulation and the overtime period, the Longhorns might feel like they allowed a critical opportunity slip away from them at the end of the second half.

Texas Collapses Down the Stretch

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) shoots a three-point basket against Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher (7) during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The first half was a battle between the two SEC teams, with the Longhorns headed into halftime down on the scoreboard as the Bulldogs built a five-point lead and led 48-43 heading back into the locker rooms. The largest deficit the Longhorns endured in the matchup was falling nine points behind with the first half winding down.

And for a while it was more of the same with the Bulldogs leading throughout the majority of the second half, with the Longhorns not finding themselves back with a lead until under eight minutes left in the game. It was the Longhorns' first lead since midway through the first half.

The Longhorns were able to continue adding to that lead, holding a seven-point lead with the score being 86-79 with a little over two minutes left to go in the ball game, thanks to a huge sequence started by Swain with two made free throws, followed by converted alley-oop from Jordan Pope to Swain, a made three-pointer by Tramon Mark and capped off with two more made free-throws from Swain.

However, after that, the Longhorns never led again in the second half and were held scoreless down the final stretch of regulation, which also coincided with Swain fouling out of the ballgame.

Creating the shift in momentum was two made free throws from Bulldogs forward Achor Achor, and then a scramble for a defensive rebound after a missed shot by the Longhorns resulted in a quick transition three-pointer from Hubbard, which cut the lead to 86-64.

Finally, turning the tide was a made two-point shot from forward Brandon Walker with just 17 seconds left in the second half, tying the ball game at 86, and forcing overtime.

And in overtime, the Longhorns could not recapture any momentum, quickly falling down five points in the extended period, and while Texas was able to tie the game down the stretch, two made free throws from Hubbard closed out the Longhorns.

From up seven points with two minutes remaining in the game, a clear victory in their sights, the Longhorns broke down in those final minutes and were unable to answer back, dropping Texas to a 9-5 record and a 0-1 start in conference play.