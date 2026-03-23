No. 2 Texas Baseball Shuts Out No. 4 Auburn to Clinch Series

Texas Baseball’s bullpen finally got it together.

After an utter collapse on Friday and a far-too-close call on Saturday, the Longhorns needed an outing like this.

No. 2 Texas looked cleaner in nearly every phase Sunday, shutting out No. 5 Auburn 5–0 at Plainsman Park to win the rubber match and secure a statement road series victory.

Early control and a dominant bullpen

Texas junior first baseman Casey Borba celebrates a home run against the Texas State Bobcats. | Texas Athletics

The bats showed up early today.

After working a walk in the second inning, first baseman Casey Borba continued his impressive stretch, launching a two-run homer over Auburn’s towering left-field wall. It was his eighth home run of the season — and seventh in his last 11 games — giving Texas a 2–0 lead.

From there, the Longhorns never really let go.

They added two more in the fourth, capitalizing on traffic and patience at the plate. With the bases loaded and two outs, catcher Carson Tinney delivered the biggest situational swing of the day, lining a two-run single to right to double the lead.

An inning later, Texas tacked on another run, turning a bases-loaded opportunity into a run-scoring double play by Casey Borba to extend the advantage to 5–0.

It wasn’t quite what many would have wanted in the promising situation, but it worked just fine.

Meanwhile, Dylan Volantis had a less-than-stellar outing, at least for him.

The sophomore left-hander never quite found a rhythm, walking four batters and needing 94 pitches to get through four innings. Auburn put traffic on the bases in nearly every frame, including back-to-back innings with two walks.

But each time, Volantis escaped.

He stranded seven runners across his four scoreless innings, leaning on a sharp breaking ball when he needed it most — including a strikeout of Auburn leadoff hitter Bristol Carter to end a tense second inning.

And after the chaos of Friday and the near-collapse on Saturday, Texas’ bullpen delivered its cleanest performance of the weekend.

Sam Cozart set the tone, tossing 2 ⅓ scoreless innings and navigating the heart of Auburn’s lineup with ease. From there, a mix-and-match approach kept the Tigers off balance, with Brett Crossland flashing upper-90s velocity in a dominant eighth inning.

Even when Auburn threatened in the ninth — putting two on with no outs — Texas didn’t blink.

Head coach Jim Schlossnagle went back to the bullpen once more, calling on Max Grubbs to finish it. The right-hander delivered, striking out Chris Rembert and inducing a flyout to end the game, stranding the tying run at the plate.

It was excellent, complete baseball for the Longhorns.

Texas executed situationally at the plate, played clean defense behind its pitchers and, for the first time all weekend, closed without drama.

Texas travels to Houston on Tuesday before returning to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a conference series against Oklahoma.