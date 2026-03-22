How It Happened: No. 5 Auburn Walks off No. 2 Texas on Friday

Since the start of Southeastern Conference play, Friday nights have not been the easiest for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns.

Texas collapsed in the game’s final inning, allowing a pair of doubles, a walk, and a three-RBI single to clear the bases. For the second week in a row, the Longhorns found themselves on the other side, looking helplessly as fate turned its head away.

Unlike the Ole Miss grand slam in the ninth inning one week ago, the Longhorns did not have another frame to respond and push extra innings.

A Great Night Spoiled

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Texas and Auburn boast one of the nation’s best weekend starting rotations, and as expected, it was a classic pitchers' duel. Longhorns starting pitcher Ruger Riojas and Tigers starter Jake Marciano performed as advertised, each allowing just a single run in their deep starts.

Riojas lasted until the bottom of the seventh inning, being pulled in favor of relief pitcher Haiden Leffew when Riojas loaded up the bases with a pair of singles and a walk.

Leffew was able to mitigate the damage, forcing Auburn shortstop Blaine McCraine to ground out into a double play, closing out the inning still tied at one.

In the eighth, Leffew tossed for three strikeouts and allowed just one hit and a walk, but the pitcher’s dominance on the mound would come to an end at the worst possible moment for the Longhorns — the bottom of the ninth.

Texas, working with a thin one-run lead after Aiden Robbins' shot his second solo home run of the game in the top of the ninth, made the score 2-1. Auburn, though, was able to respond in crunch time.

Leffew allowed a lead-off double to Auburn right fielder Mason McCraine, then tossed four straight balls, walking Tigers first basemen Ethin Bingaman to put two runners on base with zero outs. Ethan Walker came in to close out the game and squandered on his first batter, allowing a single to load the bases.

Walker struck out Blaine McCraine, the first out of the inning, giving the Longhorns some hope of pushing the night into extras. But it wasn’t meant to be – on the first pitch of his at-bat, Auburn centerfielder Bristol Carter fired a shallow line drive straight to Robbins in center field.

Robbins was unable to reel in the hit, with the ball bouncing just before he could get there, sailing between his legs and rolling into the outfield wall. Despite getting the throw off to Adrian Rodriguez in the infield, Auburn pinch runner Ty Thompson was already at home plate for the third and final run of the inning.

Texas will look to split the series against Auburn tonight at 6 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.