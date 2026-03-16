Sean Miller Not Surprised That Texas Earned NCAA Tournament Bid
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Despite a rough end to the regular season, the Texas Longhorns will see more postseason action in the NCAA Tournament. It was a tense bubble watch for Longhorn Nation, but Sunday's bracket reveal has Texas in March Madness as a No. 11-seed.
The Longhorns are set to face off against the N.C. State Wolfpack, a team that Texas beat early in the 2025-26 season. While many were surprised to see the Longhorns make the final bracket, Longhorns' head coach Sean Miller made it clear he always believed Texas would make it.
"I wouldn't say I'm surprised at all that we got in," Miller said. "There's a lot of smart people that picked the field. There's no favors here."
Miller's comments on Texas making the NCAA Tournament reflect a mentality that aligns with his coaching style. While the Longhorns had a rollercoaster of a regular season, Miller likely believes that his program can make some serious noise in March.
What Put the Longhorns Ahead of Other Bubble Teams
As previously mentioned, Texas had its fair share of ups and downs during the regular season. While that inconsistency may have hurt programs in the past, the Longhorns seemed to have passed the eye test to the committee.
It's worth noting that the Longhorns earned an NCAA Tournament bid over programs like Oklahoma, San Diego State, Auburn, and Indiana. Both the Tigers and Hoosiers earned net rankings higher than Texas, but couldn't quite make the cut.
While Texas didn't boast the highest net ranking among teams on the bubble, the Longhorns held the advantage in an area that the committee greatly values. Texas' collection of quality wins, most of which came against Quad 1 opponents in the SEC, likely pushed them into the Field of 68.
Texas' Regular Season Record by Quadrant
Quadrant
Record
Quad 1
6-9
Quad 2
1-4
Quad 3
3-1
Quad 4
7-0
That quadrant profile helps explain why the Longhorns weren't left out of the NCAA Tournament, and why Miller wasn't surprised when their name was called during the bracket reveal. While they may not have the greatest momentum heading into the heart of March, Texas stacked enough high-end wins to offset its inconsistent nature.
Now the question becomes whether or not Texas can turn that résumé strength into actual postseason success. If the same Longhorns team that beat Alabama, Vanderbilt, and N.C. State can show up, Texas has a real chance to play beyond the First Four round.
Miller's "there's no favors here" comment sets the tone for how Texas should approach the postseason. He believes the Longhorns earned their spot. To him, Texas isn't lucky to be here; they belong here, and now it's time for them to play like it.
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Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF