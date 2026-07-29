Sean Miller Shares Isaiah Johnson Injury Update For Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are nearing the end of the summer program and will soon begin fall practice in preparation for the start of the 2026-27 season this November.

Texas head coach Sean Miller has now had a full offseason of getting to know his new team, which features multiple fresh faces from both the transfer portal and the 2026 freshmen class.

However, one of these new additions has been dealing with an injury during summer workouts.

Sean Miller's Injury Update on Isaiah Johnson

Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with the local media at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, Miller revealed that Colorado transfer guard Isaiah Johnson has been dealing with a thumb injury that has kept him from fully participating in practice over the past few weeks.

Fortunately for Texas, Miller said that Johnson is coming back at 100 percent health this week.

"Isaiah has missed a little time with a thumb injury," Miller said. "He's fully back this coming week, so we've played the last couple weeks without him, which has in some ways been good. It's given some of our younger players more of an opportunity to play different positions."

Johnson's brief absence has likely allowed Miller to see more of what true freshman guard Austin Goosby can do when it comes to running the offense. Though Johnson is set to be the team's starting point guard, Goosby is also expected to start in a combo guard role and could be tasked with key ball-handling duties this upcoming season.

Texas head coach Sean Miller said that transfer guard Isaiah Johnson has missed some time with a thumb injury during the team’s summer program. pic.twitter.com/dyWFO8QwEB — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) July 28, 2026

Texas lacked a true point guard last year, and will need Johnson at full health if the team wants to reach the championship expectations it has built for itself this offseason.

Last season as a freshman at Colorado, Johnson averaged 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 32 games (15 starts). Despite coming off the bench for most of the year, Johnson was Colorado's best player and quickly showed why he was one of the more underrated players in the Big 12.

He scored 10+ points in all but three games while adding nine 20+ point games. This was highlighted by a career-high 28 points against eventual Final Four participant Arizona in the regular season finale.

With so much added talent around him at Texas, Johnson might reach these kind of scoring numbers as frequently next season but his impact will need to be great if the Longhorns want to make another run in the NCAA Tournament.

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