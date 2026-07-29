5 Takeaways From Sean Miller's First Press Conference of Texas Longhorns Offseason

Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach Sean Miller met with local reporters in Austin on Tuesday for the first time this offseason.

After making a run to the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed last season, Miller and the coaching staff completely overhauled the roster, which now has Texas in position to be a preseason Top-10 team in college basketball.

Miller touched on these high expectations and much more during his over 30-minute long press conference with the media.

Isaiah Johnson is Returning From Injury

Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller revealed that transfer guard Isaiah Johnson has missed some time with a thumb injury but is returning to full practice this week.

"Isaiah's missed a little time with a thumb injury," Miller said. "He's fully back this coming week, so we've played the last couple weeks without him, which has in some ways been good. It's given some of our younger players more of an opportunity to play different positions."

There's No Room on Roster for Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) celebrates with guard Jordan Pope (0)in the second half against the BYU Cougars during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Texas guards Jordan Pope and Chendall Weaver are among the many players suing the NCAA for more eligibility after the introduction of the 5-for-5 rule.

Texas fans speculated that this could mean either one of them or both could attempt to rejoin the Longhorns' roster for next season but Miller made it clear that it's not a possibility with the team already at 15 roster spots.

"We don't have a scholarship. That has nothing to do with Chendall," Miller said. "That has everything to do with just we have 15, and we've used all 15. ... So I want them to do well. They gave us everything that they had. They graduated from this university. Jordan graduated this summer. Chendall graduated in the spring. They poured their heart out, went through a coaching change."

Texas Longhorns on SI reported that Pope was on campus Tuesday and walked into the team's practice facility. Coming off of foot surgery, it appears he is still working out with the Texas training staff as he awaits his next opportunity.

Marcus Spears Jr. is The Real Deal

Dynamic Prep (TX) forward Marcus Spears Jr. (24) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller spoke at length about Texas freshman forward Marcus Spears Jr., who reclassified from 2027 in order to join the team for the upcoming season.

Despite now being one of the youngest players in college basketball, Miller made it clear that Spears Jr. is already talented enough to contribute at a high level in the fall.

"One thing to note about Marcus is he's been 16 years old until recently. He just turned 17," Miller said. "This year, more than anything, has to be a year of growth and learning and development, and no doubt he'll do all three of those things because, looking at his talent, his ceiling, he might have the highest ceiling of anybody in our program. His talent level jumps off the charts."

Austin Goosby is As Advertised

Along with the praise for Spears Jr., Miller had a ton to say about fellow freshman Austin Goosby, who is expected to start at shooting guard for the Longhorns.

"Austin shows up every day ready to work. He really does," Miller said. "It may all sound very similar as when I described Marcus. Austin knows why he's here. He's here all business. He's here to accomplish great things, and you really sense that by his work ethic."

" ... He is a super fun guy to coach, and like I said, when he walks into the gym, I think he raises the level of his teammates. And by the way, he's like a silent assassin. Like he doesn't say a lot, but I think his actions really lead by example."

Texas Was Intentional With Its Non-Conference Schedule

The Longhorns recently announced a neutral site non-conference matchup with Baylor in San Antonio this November, adding to a schedule that already includes meetings with Miami (in Houston), Louisville, Memphis, Georgetown and UCLA or Saint Mary's.

Miller said that it was important to the program to schedule neutral site games in the state of Texas that allows Longhorn fans not in Austin to come watch the team play live.

"What we try to do is put the best non-conference schedule together to help us get the highest seed in the NCAA tournament, to make the NCAA tournament, to put our team in the best position to advance," Miller said.

" ... These non-conference games, especially if they're located in our state, it gives our different type of fans, San Antonio fans, to watch the Baylor game, the Houston fans, right? People that love Texas can't quite get here as easily to Moody, so we're coming to you, and we're playing there in Houston."

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