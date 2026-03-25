Texas Guard Jordan Pope Updates His Injury Status for Sweet 16

The Texas Longhorns already have a major challenge on their hands in the Sweet 16 against the Purdue Boilermakers.

But things could only get tougher for a Texas team that's suddenly dealing with a notable injury after a season that's mostly featured a healthy roster.

Texas guard Jordan Pope is dealing with an ankle injury headed into Thursday's game, but he doesn't appear to be sweating it.

Jordan Pope Guarantees He Will Play vs. Purdue

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope signals against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Per Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle, Pope said that he will play against Purdue, something he is "100%" sure of.

Bohls reported that Pope did not participate in the 15-minute portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media but eventually took the court in some capacity shortly after,

Texas head coach Sean Miller said that the team is "hopeful" Pope can play but it's pretty clear he won't be at 100% health.

"He's dealing with a lower leg situation," Miller said. "We're hopeful that he can (play). We've given him a lot of rest since our last game, and I think he's really responding to it."

A product of Oakley, Calif. only about an hour from San Jose, Pope has extra motivation in what marks somewhat of a homecoming for him.

"It's really worked out, to some degree, like a storybook ending for him, when you think about just his journey, where he began his career, how this year has unfolded," Miller said of Pope.

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope reacts after a play in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Longhorns would not be in the Sweet 16 without Pope's clutch shooting in the NCAA Tournament.

Against Gonzaga, Pope hit a triple with 5:30 left in the second half to put Texas up 62-56 before nailing another one at the 2:36 mark.

And in the win over BYU, Pope helped ice the game with corner 3-pointer with 1:29 to play that extended the lead to 75-68 after the Cougars looked like they were about to make a comeback.

"I don't know if there's too many guards that are playing in the tournament that are playing at a higher level than Jordan Pope," Miller said after the win over Gonzaga. "He means a lot to our team, and what he's really mastered is that he controls the game and he's our point guard, but he adds such a strong scoring punch that he can change the game from the three-point line. Even the shot before halftime was a big shot. Right before the half, where he came off the screen and buried it and gave us a lead. We struggled for a lot of the first half, it was good to go to halftime leading."

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