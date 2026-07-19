Texas Longhorns Depth Chart After Addition of Marcus Spears Jr.

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team received some surprisingly good news earlier this month when No. 1 2027 recruit Marcus Spears Jr. announced that he has committed to Texas and will be reclassifying to 2026, allowing him to join next season's roster.

While Texas was already seen as one of the favorites for Spears Jr., the fact he chose to reclassify took the college basketball world by surprise and now gives Sean Miller another elite talent to an already loaded roster for the 2026-27 season.

Here's a look at what the team's rotation could now looks like with Spears Jr. in the mix:

Texas Basketball's Projected Staring Five

Auburn Tigers guard Elyjah Freeman (6) dribbles the ball pursued by Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) during the second half at Legacy Arena at BJCC. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have almost an entirely new team with only four returning players, so fans will quickly have to learn the fresh names and faces that will be in the starting lineup this fall.

Starters

- Isaiah Johnson, G



- Austin Goosby, G



- Elyjah Freeman, G/F



- David Punch, F



- Matas Vokietaitis, C

Bench Rotation

- Mikey Lewis, G (sixth man)



- Amari Evans, G



- Marcus Spears Jr., F



- John Clark, F



- Bo Ogden, G



- Joe Sterling, G

Reserves

- Lewis Obiorah, C*



- Mantas Laurencikas, G



- Coleman Elkins, F



- Anthon McDermott, G

* - could work his way into bench rotation

Of course, the rotation could change headed into the fall based on individual player growth and potential injury. Some fans might think the projected bench rotation is too unrealistically large, but the Longhorns will need players like Clark and Obiorah to step into backup frontcourt roles in order to take some of the load off of Vokietaitis and Punch headed into the NCAA Tournament.

Spears Jr. will also help in this regard, though it might be in Miller's best interest to potentially deploy ultra-big lineups with Spears Jr. at the 3 alongside Punch and Vokietaitis in order to match the size of elite SEC teams like Florida. Spears Jr. has length and versatility, which will give Texas the ability to create mismatch problems for opponents throughout the season.

Regardless of how things pan out, fans can expect Spears Jr. to play a notable role as a true freshman next season.

Due to his age, he will now get to spend at least two years at Texas before likely declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft. The development at the college level for two seasons will be massive in his development and will likely lead to yet another first-round product for the Longhorns.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.