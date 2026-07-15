Texas Longhorns Set Official Visit With No. 1 Player in 2027 Class

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is looking to continue building some strong momentum in the 2027 class after finding massive success in the 2026 cycle with both high school and transfer portal recruiting.

Texas made major headlines last week when it landed a commitment from Marcus Spears Jr., the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class. The Longhorns were seen as a finalist for Spears Jr., but the real news was that he decided to reclassify to 2026, which allows him to join the team for the upcoming season.

As a result of this move, a new player has moved up to the No. 1 spot in the 2027 cycle, and Texas already has eyes on him as well.

Texas Lands Visit With No. 1 Recruit Beckham Black

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller talks with a referee Thursday, March 26, 2026, during a Sweet 16 game against the Purdue Boilermakers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per reports from Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, Texas has scheduled an official visit later this fall with five-star point guard Beckham Black, who now takes over the No. 1 spot in the 2027 class with Spears Jr.'s move to 2026.

The visit is set to take place on Sept. 9.

Black, the younger brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, started out at prestigious Duncanville High School before transferring to Southwestern Prep in Orlando, FL. Though Duncanville is one of the best programs in the state of Texas, the move to Florida has helped propel Black to the top of recruiting rankings as he prepares to be a potential one-and-done star at the college level.

At 6-3, 180 pounds, he already has impressive size and length and could only be getting bigger as he finishes out his high school prep career.

Black has also received heavy interest from Georgetown and Arkansas, two programs with notable connections to both his family and the Duncanville program. Anthony Black spent one year with the Razorbacks before being a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Georgetown marked the final collegiate stop for New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy, another Duncanville product.

What Texas Basketball's Future Could Look Like With Beckham Black

If Black eventually commits to Texas and joins Sean Miller for the 2027 season, he could be a part of an elite roster with young, NBA-ready talent.

Texas is already bringing in Spears Jr. and five-star guard Austin Goosby as true freshmen. Both players are expected to stay in college for two years before turning pro, meaning that Black could join forces with them to create one of the intriguong trios in the country ahead of the 2027 season.

Of course, fans will have to wait awhile in order to see all of this potentially come together, but there's little reason to put anything out of the realm of possibility for Texas given what Miller has done up to this point.

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