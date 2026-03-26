Texas Longhorns Make Significant Lineup Announcement vs. Purdue

The Texas Longhorns will be sticking with their same starting lineup against the Purdue Boilermakers during the Sweet 16 in San Jose on Thursday.

Texas guard Jordan Pope, who is a game-time decision with an ankle injury, was initially listed as coming off the bench with Simeon Wilcher getting the start, but the team quickly changed the despite listing Wilcher as the starter on the official team sheet.

Wilcher has averaged 5.7 points and 1.7 assists this season. He's played in 35 games with one start against Kentucky.

Jordan Pope Will Play vs. Purdue

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) reacts after a basket in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Pope has started all 35 games this year. He has averaged 13.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while leading the team with 82 made triples this season.

Pope joined Texas for warmups and didn't appear to be in any obvious pain or discomfort. His sweatpants covered up his ankle area, giving no clear sign of a heavy brace or wrap.

In three NCAA Tournament games (including First Four), Pope has averaged 11 points and 2.3 assists while shooting 7 of 22 from deep.

Here is what the original starting lineup sheet looked like for Texas:

Simeon Wilcher is listed as the starter in place of Jordan Pope for Texas against Purdue tonight.



Pope still a game-time decision for the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/xTUOYQ826P — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 26, 2026

Though Texas head coach Sean Miller has been openly critical of Pope at times this season, the reality is that the veteran guard has come big for the Longhorns in multiple games, particularly in March.

Texas entered Selection Sunday right on the cut line, and likely would have been left out if not for Pope leading the team to some of its biggest wins of the regular season.

In the first win over NC State in the Maui Invitational, Pope finished with 28 points on seven made 3s to give the Longhorns their biggest non-conference victory.

Then in SEC play, Pope had 28 points on 6 of 13 from deep in the 92-88 road win over then-No. 13 Alabama, which proved to be Texas' best win of the regular season.

If Pope is limited against Purdue, the Longhorns will need a solid game from Wilcher, who has scored just four total points in three NCAA Tournament games this season.

Wilcher's best game of the season came in non-conference play against Southern when he had 14 points off the bench. He then had a solid outing on the road against UConn in December, finishing with nine points, two steals and a block.

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