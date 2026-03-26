Texas Longhorns Make Significant Lineup Announcement vs. Purdue
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The Texas Longhorns will be sticking with their same starting lineup against the Purdue Boilermakers during the Sweet 16 in San Jose on Thursday.
Texas guard Jordan Pope, who is a game-time decision with an ankle injury, was initially listed as coming off the bench with Simeon Wilcher getting the start, but the team quickly changed the despite listing Wilcher as the starter on the official team sheet.
Wilcher has averaged 5.7 points and 1.7 assists this season. He's played in 35 games with one start against Kentucky.
Jordan Pope Will Play vs. Purdue
Pope has started all 35 games this year. He has averaged 13.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while leading the team with 82 made triples this season.
Pope joined Texas for warmups and didn't appear to be in any obvious pain or discomfort. His sweatpants covered up his ankle area, giving no clear sign of a heavy brace or wrap.
In three NCAA Tournament games (including First Four), Pope has averaged 11 points and 2.3 assists while shooting 7 of 22 from deep.
Here is what the original starting lineup sheet looked like for Texas:
Though Texas head coach Sean Miller has been openly critical of Pope at times this season, the reality is that the veteran guard has come big for the Longhorns in multiple games, particularly in March.
Texas entered Selection Sunday right on the cut line, and likely would have been left out if not for Pope leading the team to some of its biggest wins of the regular season.
In the first win over NC State in the Maui Invitational, Pope finished with 28 points on seven made 3s to give the Longhorns their biggest non-conference victory.
Then in SEC play, Pope had 28 points on 6 of 13 from deep in the 92-88 road win over then-No. 13 Alabama, which proved to be Texas' best win of the regular season.
If Pope is limited against Purdue, the Longhorns will need a solid game from Wilcher, who has scored just four total points in three NCAA Tournament games this season.
Wilcher's best game of the season came in non-conference play against Southern when he had 14 points off the bench. He then had a solid outing on the road against UConn in December, finishing with nine points, two steals and a block.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7