Texas Longhorns Star Makes Bold Claim After Win Over Gonzaga

One of the stars of the Texas Longhorns’ March Madness run has been center Matas Vokietaitis. The Lithuanian big man was one of the team’s most important players during the regular season, and he has not taken a step back in the NCAA Tournament.

He and the Longhorns had a tall task defending Gonzaga forward Graham Ike, one of the best players in the country. While Ike had a game-high 25 points, Vokietaitis scored 17 in a 74-68 win.

After the clash in the paint, Vokietaitis made a bold claim, which displayed the confidence that has allowed him to excel in the postseason.

Matas Vokietaitis Sends a Confident Message

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis talks to Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike after a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In the paint, it was a battle between Ike and Vokietaitis. Ike’s skill and touch around the rim are among the best in the country, and his strength makes him an impossible player to guard. The two combined for seven fouls in a physical affair.

Vokietaitis, though, continued to be the hot hand and delivered in a win. After the game, it was all love between Ike and Vokietaitis, who exchanged on the court. Texas’ big man was asked about the experience of facing an All-American like Ike. Vokietaitis' response, though, showed the confidence that has defined his postseason.

“I don’t really care who I’m playing against, I’m just trying to play hard, confident,” Vokietaitis said. “For me, in my eyes, I’m the best big man in the country.”

Star forward Dailyn Swain nodded in approval, and head coach Sean Miller doubled down, making sure that Vokietaitis’ claim was heard.

“And he’s really done an amazing job here,” Miller said.

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller talks with center Matas Vokietaitis during a practice session ahead of the First Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In four postseason games, including the First Four against NC State and the SEC Tournament against Oklahoma, Vokietaitis has scored 65 points, grabbed 39 rebounds and shot 49.0% from the field. Over his last two games, he has averaged 20.0 points and 12.5 rebounds on 60.7% on field goals.

More critically, though, Vokietaitis showed discipline, resilience and a short memory. A rough 3-for-11 outing at the free-throw line against BYU kept the Cougars in the game, but he had no such issues against the Bulldogs.

He hit three of his five free throws, including some important shots late in the second half. This was more in line with his season average of 67.4% from the charity stripe.

Miller also applauded Vokietaitis for a strong stretch of play he had to close the first half, as the Longhorns ran their offense through their big man.

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis dribbles against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike in the first half during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“That was a key stretch to the game. I think we just made our mind up that’s just the way the game felt. We had to test Matas and just see if he could deliver,” Miller said.

“… We started to go through him on about four or five possessions late in the first half, which I thought in the last eight minutes of the first half made us a better team, but Matas has to deliver, and he did a great job.”

Vokietaitis averaged 15.7 points and 7.1 rebounds heading into the second-round matchup. After being named the AAC Freshman of the Year, he took his game to the next level, testing himself against high-major schools at a deep-rooted program like Texas.

He has delivered all postseason, playing with the confidence of the best big man in the country. The Longhorns will need him to remain locked in as they prepare for their second Sweet 16 in three seasons.

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