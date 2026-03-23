Texas Star Rori Harmon Shares Incredible Moment With Surgeon After March Madness Win

Rori Harmon’s impressive résumé as a basketball star began before she ever set foot in Austin, Texas. At Cypress Creek High School in Harris County, she was a McDonald’s All-American and the 2021 Texas Women’s Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.

She committed to the Longhorns in 2020, and it was just the beginning of the story, but a season-ending ACL tear in 2023 interjected one of the most impressive trajectories in program history.

Harmon returned as good as ever and continued to be a key piece of the puzzle as Texas chased postseason glory. In her final home game at the Moody Center in 2026, she was surprised by the surgeon who gave her a second chance at basketball in an emotional moment.

Rori Harmon Surprised by Surgeon at Fianl Home Game

Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon dribbles the ball while pressured by Alabama Crimson Tide guard Ace Austin during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After beating the 16th-seeded Missouri State Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, No. 1-seeded Texas hosted No. 8 Oregon at the Moody Center in Austin for a second-round matchup.

A dominant 100–58 win over the Ducks sent the Longhorns to the Sweet 16, who will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to play at Dickies Arena. This Round of 32 contest, though, marked the final home game for Texas’ seniors, including Harmon.

The fifth-year senior was playing in her 155th career game and 79th home game, an emotional moment for a career that was defined by both resilience and success. Harmon, who returned from an ACL tear in her junior season, was surprised at the game by the doctor who performed her surgery.

An emotional embrace between Rori Harmon and the doctor that performed her ACL surgery Doug Elenz



After their hug, Doctor Elenz says ‘Jobs not finished’#Texas | #Hookem pic.twitter.com/lCZpoueT6M — anne-parker coleman (@anneparkercole1) March 23, 2026

Meeting again with Dr. Doug Elenz, Harmon had a full-circle, heartwarming moment. However, Elenz made sure to remind Harmon what was ahead: “Job's not finished,” he told her.

“I was already in tears, walking into the hallway, and I saw him and — he literally helped me and repaired my ACL,” Harmon said to the media after the game about the interaction. “… When you do that for me, and I see you in a great moment of my life, and you help me through that hard time, I was touched.”

“I told him he’s my hero,” Harmon concluded.

Texas last won a national championship in 1986, but the Longhorns have come close in recent seasons under head coach Vic Schaefer. In his first five campaigns, he has reached the Elite Eight four times, including a trip to the Final Four in 2025.

As Schaefer and Harmon chase that elusive trophy, they look ahead to Saturday, March 28, when they will have a shot at reaching the Elite Eight for the fifth time in six years.

Rori Harmon Reflects on Tenured Career

Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon reacts from the bench during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Harmon began her career as a budding star, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors and a second-team All-Big 12 nod. She averaged 11.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.

Headed into her sophomore season, Harmon maintained a similar scoring punch but improved her playmaking skills by averaging 7.4 assists per game, the best in the Big 12. She was named to the all-conference first team and continued to be an impact defender despite being a 5’6” guard. She earned her second Big 12 All-Defensive Team and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

She continued to have a strong trajectory, improving to 14.1 points per game as a junior on a career-high 52.3% shooting from the field, but after nine games, she tore her ACL and was out for the rest of the season.

While she never returned to her double-digit scoring days, Harmon also never fell behind in terms of her impact. She was named to two more all-defensive teams, now in the SEC, and averages 2.5 steals per game for her career. Harmon also topped six assists in 2024 and 2025, and in her final season, she hit a career-best 45.8% of her three-pointers.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Maddy McDaniel is defended by Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon on Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“As I told Dr. Elenz, if that's not his best work, I want to see it, because Rori Harmon is special,” Schaefer said to the media after the win over Oregon. “The way she plays, the torque that she exerts on those legs, the energy that she plays with … please, show me somebody that's better than her to come off that injury that she had.”

Harmon made four all-conference defensive teams, two all-conference teams, was the 2022 Big Tournament MOP and the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. She holds the program career record for total steals, assists and minutes played, and became the first Texas women's basketball player to reach 1,200 points and 700 assists.

To cap it all off, she was named to her first All-American team by the USBWA, who nominated her for the third team after her senior campaign with Texas.

She shared an emotional moment with the crowd as she checked in late against Oregon to enjoy one final moment on the hardwood at the Moody Center before looking ahead to the next round.