Texas vs BYU Injury Report for First Round of March Madness

The Texas Longhorns and BYU Cougars are set to do battle in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament in Portland, OR. on Thursday.

No. 11 seed Texas advanced to Portland after holding off NC State for a 68-66 win in the First Four on Tuesday night thanks to a game-winning jumper from Tramon Mark

The Longhorns enter the first round looking pretty healthy but No. 6 BYU has multiple players listed on the official injury report for the game.

Texas vs. BYU Injury Report

BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders takes a free throw during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The Longhorns will once again be without forward Lassina Traore, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury for however long Texas remains in the NCAA Tournament,

As for BYU, the Cougars lost guard Richie Saunders to a season-ending ACL tear during Big 12 play. One of the team's best players, his absence is significant, as Saunders was averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds before the injury.

Here's a look at the full injury report:

Texas vs. BYU injury report | NCAA

Traore has missed the past 10 games for Texas despite Texas head coach Sean Miller hinting at the likelihood of his return on multiple occasions. However, that never came to be.

But despite the absence of Traore, the Longhorns still have two important players in the frontcourt with Dailyn Swain and Matas Vokietaitis, something BYU head coach Kevin Young talked about upon arriving to Portland.

Young also spoke about Texas' identity as a team and who stands out to him on the roster.

He even admitted that Swain reminds him of BYU star AJ Dybantsa.

"The big fella (Vokietaitis) might as well be wearing an Arizona jersey in terms of how he plays," White said. "Like Pope is a great shooter off the dribble. He reminds me a little bit of Anderson just in terms of his shooting piece. Then Mark and Swain, I think Swain is a lot like AJ, to be honest with you. Just a big wing that can do a little bit of everything

"So I think we're focusing more I think personnel-wise. Style of play, they are what they are in terms of post-up heavy, iso heavy, trying to get to the foul line, that kind of thing. I don't know if stylistically I would compare them necessarily to anyone in our league. In terms of their personnel, we've drawn those comparisons."

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