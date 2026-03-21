Texas vs Gonzaga Injury Report for Second Round of March Madness

The Texas Longhorns will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Round of 32 in Portland, Oregon at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Texas is 1-4 against Gonzaga all-time but did come away with a victory the last time the squads faced-off in 2022.

Both squads are near full-strength but are still missing key contributors.

Texas vs Gonzaga Injury Report

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff looks on before a game against the Portland Pilots | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Longhorns will continue to miss forward Lassina Traore, who has sat out their last 11 games. While there was initially hope that he would be able to return at some point in the tournament, he has been shut down for the year as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

The Zags are without forward Braden Huff, who injured his knee a month before Traore did.

Huff's replacement, Jalen Warley, suffered a quad injury in early February and was shut down for the last two games of the regular season after initially playing through it. Since then, he has had made a nearly full recovery

"I wouldn't say he's 100%, but he's probably in the upper 80's and he's moving much better than he did even a week ago," Bulldogs head coach Mark Few said last Wednesday.

The Longhorns should not count on Warley being limited as he looked every part of 100% against Gonzaga's first round opponent, the Kennesaw State Owls. The senior forward put up 12 points, five assists, three steals and a game-leading 12 rebounds in 29 minutes of work.

With both teams mostly healthy, Few and Longhorns head coach Sean Miller prepare for their latest battle in an extensive history of contests.

Few and Miller faced each other seven times when Miller was with the Arizona Wildcats. Few had the overall advantage, going 4-3, however Miller won the only NCAA Tournament match, hanging an 84-61 victory over the Bulldogs in 2014.

After Miller's tumultuous exit at Arizona, he returned to a previous coaching destination in Xavier, where he and Few battled again. Few won that matchup 88-84.

Now, the two are set to square off once more.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.