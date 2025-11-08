Texas Women’s Basketball Secures First Top-25 Win Over Richmond Spiders
In their second game of the 2025-26 season, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns took down the No. 24 Richmond Spiders in a 85-56 victory at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Friday.
Now 2-0, this matchup served as the Longhorns’ first top-25 win of the season, and it proves to be a good indicator as to where they stand early on in the season.
What Stood Out For the Longhorns?
It was a slow start for Texas, which trailed Richmond for the majority of the opening quarter. But once the Longhorns took the lead in the second, there was no going back.
The five starters totaled 24 rebounds, 14 assists and 64 points, with three of them entering double digits.
Leading the pack, on both the offensive and defensive front, was junior forward Madison Booker who dominated with six steals, two blocks, 12 rebounds and posted 22 points for the night. The other two were guards freshman Aaliyah Crump and sophomore Jordan Lee who reached a combined four assists, four rebounds and 30 points.
While there was no true standout player coming off the bench, they accumulated 11 rebounds, three assists and made up a quarter of the Longhorns’ points as a unit, proving to be contributing factors in Friday’s victory.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Longhorns applied heavy pressure, securing 37 rebounds and forcing 24 turnovers on the Spiders. On top of holding the unit to 56 points, Texas only gave up 10 turnovers, which is a slight improvement from their game against Incarnate Word on Monday.
While the team showcased minor errors throughout the game, none proved to be glaring as the Longhorns were able to safely secure a near 30-point win over Richmond.
Looking Forward
As the Texas women’s basketball season moves along, there will be ample time for the Longhorns to work out any kinks.
Within this next month, Texas is expected to encounter two more top-25 matchups, No. 3 UCLA Bruins on Nov. 26 and No. 11 UNC Tar Heels on Dec. 4.
However, before diving into a tougher portion of their schedule, the Longhorns are set to face three unranked opponents — Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (Nov. 10), Texas Southern Tigers (Nov. 16) as well as James Madison Dukes (Nov. 19). All of which will be held at the Moody Center.
Watch the Lady Longhorns’ next matchup on Monday at 7 p.m. CT on SECN+.