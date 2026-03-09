Why This Might beTexas Women's Basketball's Best Shot at National Title Yet

It only took the No. 4 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team two seasons in the Southeastern Conference to claim their first conference title, an accomplishment that captures just how talented their 2025-26 group is.

However, the public still might not realize what this team could be capable of come NCAA tournament time.

Here are three reasons this might be the Longhorns’ best shot at a national title since their last championship win in 1986 under former head coach Jody Conradt:

Unparalleled depth

Mar 1, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Diana Collins (20) guards Texas forward Teya Sidberry (32) as she receives a pass at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All season long, this Texas team has shown it can utilize a wide variety of players to secure tough wins. Sure, having playmakers like junior forward Madison Booker and graduate point guard Rori Harmon to lead the charge makes a definite difference, but they aren’t the only two who can set the tone for the team.

Both sophomore guard Jordan Lee and sophomore forward Justice Carlton have proven they can be trusted as critical scorers, averaging 13.2 and 8.7 points per game, respectively. They both play significant minutes and have established themselves as strong options on this year’s Texas team.

The Longhorns also rely on strength in the paint from senior center Kyla Oldacre and junior forward Breya Cunningham. At 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-4, respectively, the two pose a major threat for opposing defenses.

Beyond that, it’s hard to count out the athleticism of freshman Aaliyah Crump. The first-year collegiate athlete battled an injury earlier this season, but she is back in action and has demonstrated that she is ready to compete at this level. She averages 17.5 minutes and 9.2 points per game and will likely be a key weapon for Texas in the NCAA Tournament.

Finally, the Longhorns boast two senior transfers that have come off the bench and contributed throughout the season: forward Teya Sidberry and guard Ashton Judd. Bringing players with so much collegiate experience off the bench, along with younger players like Crump and sophomore guard Bryanna Preston, is a key element of Texas’ depth.

"We've got kids who continue to work while they wait," head coach Vic Schaefer said. "I thought Crump was huge for us tonight. (She) came in, made some big shots. I thought her coming off the bench was really big. Preston coming in off the bench and doing what she did-- those two kids really provided us a big lift. Judd has been playing well in the tournament. I just thought our bench was outstanding."

This depth could be what sustains them through a historic tournament run in the weeks to come.

Compelling conference championship victory

Texas Longhorns guard Bryanna Preston (1) sets a pick on South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5) for Texas Longhorns guard Aaliyah Crump (23) Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only did the Longhorns win the SEC Tournament this past weekend, they did so decisively. The No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks, who held a higher spot nationally than Texas did going into the tournament, never came close to claiming their fourth consecutive conference title on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Longhorns outscored them 27-12 in the first quarter, opening the game with a 14-0 run. Schaefer’s team’s ability to establish this level of dominance against the team that knocked them out of the NCAA Tournament Final Foul in 2025 helps make a compelling case that they could have a historic run this March and April.

"To see them come out the way they did in the opening quarter– they were laser focused," Schaefer said. "I kind of thought it started back when we left on Wednesday– I just thought that I had some kids that were kind of here on a mission."

Only time will tell how much value this tournament win holds, but it could certainly help the team build momentum heading into their final mission of the season.

Texas is a projected No. 1 seed

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) defends Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barring anything unusual, the Longhorns’ conference season record and SEC Championship will help them secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. While most basketball fans are well-aware that upsets are never out of the question in this tournament, having a No. 1 seed could help give Texas a potentially easier path than several of the tournaments’ other schools.

The top four seeds in each of the four regions also get the opportunity to host games in the first and second rounds, meaning that the Longhorns will open the tournament in front of a home crowd. For a team with a 42-game winning streak at home, this is promising news.

The NCAA selection show is set for March 15 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN, and the tournament will commence on March 20.

"We're going to take our few days off– whatever we get– and get back to work and kind of just feed off the energy from this tournament," Harmon said following the SEC Championship game. "It's been a long run here at Texas, and we've won plenty of championships, but I don't think we're finished."