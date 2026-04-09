The Texas Longhorns' Biggest Transfer Portal Need is Obvious

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team has been in full offseason mode after losing a heartbreaker in the Sweet 16 against Purdue, ending what was a surprising run in the NCAA Tournament.

The work has already begun in order to build the roster for the 2025-26 season, as Texas has been busy making contact with a slew of players in the transfer portal.

However, there's one area of need in particular that stands out among the rest for Sean Miller and the Texas coaching staff.

Texas Desperately Needs a Lead Point Guard

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller is seen against the Purdue Boilermakers prior to a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

While there's multiple areas on the roster for Texas to address, it's obvious that the Longhorns need a true point guard next season. Jordan Pope operated in that role this year and put together some impressive performances but the Longhorns went the entire season without having an all-around floor general handling the ball.

Austin Goosby provides a ton of excitement as an incoming four-star freshman that is likely to be in the starting lineup, but putting that kind of load on his shoulders in his first year is asking a lot.

The Longhorns would be better off putting a veteran with high-major experience in the lead point guard spot and then live with the results.

Some names that stand out include guards like Colorado's Isaiah Johnson, VCU's Terrence Hill Jr., Notre Dame's Markus Burton and San Jose State's Colby Garland.

"If you come to the University of Texas, you have a chance to play for the top prize on the biggest stage," Miller said. "I mean, that's what March does. It gives you credibility, and you can talk around it, but until you're in it, and advance, you don't understand the difference. And that's what we want, to build a program that continually can get to March and play their best to advance."

Despite the ways in which the roster needs to be constructed for next season, the biggest question surrounding Texas basketball is what the NIL number now looks like for Miller and the staff after showing the heights is capable of taking the program to.

It's clear that now heading into his second offseason, Miller is confident in where things stand on the NIL front.

"At the University of Texas, I think it's very well spoken for in that everybody competes for the top prize, and we want to be able to compete for the top prize as well. And clearly we have that support," Miller said.

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